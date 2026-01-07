What Moses Taught Me on Staying Faithful

By: Laura Sandretti

Five years ago, I began struggling with doubt. I wondered if God loved me, if His Word was reliable, and if my life was different because I followed Him. Although many people battle these questions, I did so while attending seminary, teaching at women’s conferences, and on staff at a large church—after I had walked with God for twenty years.

What do we do when we aren’t sure if following Christ is worth the effort? What do we do when we have walked with Christ for years, but are frustrated and confused?

Moses had similar struggles. Despite his obedience and love for the Lord, Moses faced resistance, hostility, and the appearance that God was not holding up His end of the bargain. What can we learn from Moses about how to handle disappointment in our faith?

