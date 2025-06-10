Growing Closer to God this Summer

Do you make a summer bucket list? Every year we create all kinds of lists for our goals and dreams for the summer. How about creating a summer faith bucket list? This time of year brings a different rhythm to our lives. School is out, kids are home, and often Bible study is on break. Consequently, we can so easily forget to spend time with God when our schedules change. Imagine how your spiritual life would look 90 days from now if you intentionally focused on growing in your faith.

Before the summer starts, set a few goals and lean into new ways to grow your faith. Being in the Bible, spending time talking and listening to God feeds our souls. Our days go smoother and our relationships grow stronger when we soak in God’s Word.

There have been years where I dreaded summer and struggled to not feel like I was missing out as I scrolled through my Facebook feed. It felt like I was the only one not on a fabulous vacation. By fixating on what we are missing out on, we miss the moments God has for us.

We find rest and renewal when we seek out time with God. Jeremiah 31:25 says, “For I will satisfy the weary soul, and every languishing soul I will replenish” (ESV). Here are a few ways to intentionally grow your faith this summer:

Make a Summer Playlist

Create a playlist of worship songs and find a place to sing your heart out. Listen during your quiet times, in your car, or when you work out. Music soothes our weary hearts. There is power in praising the Lord through worship, and we feel the Holy Spirit’s presence moving as we listen. Let the words of your favorite worship songs penetrate your soul. Worship allows us to pour out our heart to God.

Creative Quiet Time Dates

Pursue God this summer by taking in the beauty around you. Ken Gire said, “We reach for God in many ways. Through our pictures and our prayers. Through our writing and our worship. And through them, He reaches us.” Make a date with yourself each week to visit an art gallery, walk outside, or take a painting class. Thank God for His creation and praise Him for the beauty you see. God created us, and we grow close to Him when we celebrate His creation.

Gather Friends to Bible Journal

Bible journaling is a creative way to study the Bible. Don’t worry, anyone can Bible journal. Last summer, I gathered a group of friends for a summer Bible journaling group. We wanted to explore God’s Word in a new way. I printed out free coloring journal sheets found with a quick Google search, and we watched short YouTube tutorials to get us started. We selected verses and each of us talked about what they meant to us. We intentionally meditated on the words we were journaling. Focusing on each word helps you memorize the verse. The simple act of coloring in the letters can be so soothing to our souls.

Engaging in new ways of focusing on the Word allows us to see things in new ways. Pick your favorite verse and give it a try.

Join a Summer Small Group

We all long for community. Summer is a great time to try a new Bible study or join a small group. Being part of a small group encourages us to continue to seek God while making new friends. It provides accountability and offers us the connection with others our souls crave. If your church doesn’t offer summer groups, look at other churches in your area, or join an online group.

Try a New Spiritual Discipline

There are many ways to engage with God. Add a new spiritual discipline to your summer routine. Practice a day of sabbath each week during the summer or try to fast one day or meal a week. Try new methods of prayer like breathing prayer where you breathe in and exhale a simple prayer like “Lord Jesus have mercy” or “Thank You, Lord.” Read a book on spiritual disciplines and try some of them out over the summer.

Write the Word

If we’re honest, sometimes reading the Bible feels flat, so we struggle with the discipline of daily reading. Instead of reading the Bible each day, take a verse and write it out in your journal each morning. It will bring the words to life, and we are more likely to retain and remember what we write. You can read through a book like Philippians and write out several verses each day. Record your takeaways and end with a short prayer asking God for wisdom.

This summer be intentional, pursue God, and create space for rest and renewal. You can trust the promise of Ps. 107:9 (ESV), “For he satisfies the longing soul, and the hungry soul he fills with good things.” What will be on your summer bucket list? Share your list and encourage others to join you in strengthening your faith this summer.

For Further Study:

📖 Read:

💭 Reflect:

What one idea from Cheri’s list stood out most to you? Why?

How could you build that into your summer rhythm this week?

🙏 Pray:

Father, thank You for seasons of refreshment. Help me use this summer to seek You intentionally—and find joy in drawing near. Amen.