Staying Close to Jesus: 6 Lessons from the Water

It’s no mystery to me why Jesus took His disciples by boat to a “solitary place” when they needed rest. Being on the sea is a wonderful experience. When my world is miniaturized into a sailboat, I experience my best moments of prayer and reflection. Last summer, I thought about how much my time on the water keeps me close to Jesus. Here are six lessons I’ve learned from boating that help me stay on course.

1. Apply Sunblock First. "I love those who love me, and those who seek me find me" (Prov. 8:17).

My sunblock is a thick zinc paste that’s hard to put on and leaves white marks on absolutely everything. It makes me look like a zombie. My skin burns easily, but I defer applying sunblock until right before I need it because I don’t like how gritty it feels. Often, I get distracted with last-minute departure tasks like raising the anchor or fetching a block of ice. I miss out on protection I could have had if I would have just done the first thing first.

Studying Scripture is like sunblock for the soul─it protects us. Instructions on studying Scripture often make me feel like a failure, because I don’t get up early and devote half an hour to prayer. I don’t keep a journal. I don’t memorize well.

Sailing has taught me that reading even just one verse of Scripture protects me; just like the giant pump-top bottle of moisturizer with SPF 15 sunscreen that I slap on first thing every morning; anything is better than nothing. Even if it’s a quick scroll through my Bible app, I read Scripture every day. I don’t let perfect get in the way of consistent. Just like sunblock, more is better but even a little will help.

2. Plan Your Route. "The plans of the diligent lead to profit" (Prov. 21:5).

Sailing takes planning. I don’t just get up and point the boat somewhere. I have to research the tides and currents to make sure I won’t be sailing against a force stronger than myself. I study charts for dangerous shoals or known obstacles. Every day on the water, I write down a “drop dead” time for a waypoint, so that I can make course corrections and head for a safe harbor before dark.

Like all Christians, I know that my destination is eternal life with Jesus. Between me and my goal are work and family needs, attractive distractions, uncomfortable social situations, and minor emergencies. Ignoring these isn’t helpful to me or my family. What I take from sailing is the need to be deliberate in my thoughts and actions.

3. Don't Overload the Boat. "She did what she could" (Mark 14:8).

Every boat has a legal capacity. Squeezing one extra person on a 40-foot motorboat probably won’t sink it, but putting four adults in a two-man life raft would be disastrous. Everything– every person–has limits. When I’m asked to volunteer, I love to say yes because I enjoy acts of service. It makes me feel useful. Sometimes, though, impulsively agreeing to do “just one more thing” leads to failure, exhaustion, or (in my case) a very short temper.

Sailing has taught me to be aware of my limitations and to articulate my weaknesses. When I can’t do something on the boat, I’m not ashamed to ask for help.

4. Be Prepared for Trouble (and Carry Extra Supplies). "And they furnished us with the supplies we needed" (Acts 28:10).

Life ring, flares, oars, an air horn, paper charts in addition to the electronic ones–I hope I never need them. I keep a few extra cans of tuna and baked beans on board, along with a duffel bag stuffed with old fleeces and a slightly leaky raincoat. Even if I don’t need these items, other boaters might. Strangers have helped me out many times when I needed a certain pin or screw for a repair. Sailors take care of each other.

Christians take care of each other the same way. The Bible warns us repeatedly that we will experience trials and we need to prepare for them. We need to store up not just food and hardware, but wisdom, loving memories, and friendships. We may be called upon to donate to an emergency food drive or drop everything and sit with an elderly neighbor. I strive to be prepared in advance for the needs of others, just like the people who helped Paul along his way to Rome.

5. Plan a Lay Day. "The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath" (Mark 2:27).

Being outdoors all day is fun but tiring. Sailing is a sport! We plan for days off the water to restock the boat, get a hot shower, prepare for the next leg of the voyage, and take a nap without “one ear open.”

We need breaks from the pressure and noise of modern living. It is godly, not selfish, to plan for rest and recovery when building your schedule.

6. Put Down the Anchor. "Be still and know that I am God" (Ps. 46:10).

Conditions can change suddenly on the water. When the wind rises and kicks up huge waves, I evaluate if this is a temporary squall or a real problem. I know it’s foolish to stick to a sailing plan in disintegrating weather, yet find it hard to change course, find a safe place, drop the anchor, and wait for the storm to pass.

In our lives we also experience unexpected storms: a job loss, an accident, or even malicious gossip. The devastating shock, grief, and pain can feel overwhelming. I’ve learned through harsh experience that the best actions I can take are the same as on the water: close the hatches, wait, and pray. In that time of waiting, I feel the presence of the One who promises that He will always be with us─Jesus.

"Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight" (Prov. 3:5-6).

For Further Study:

📖 Read:

💭 Reflect:

Which sailing metaphor resonated with your current season of faith?

Is God calling you to anchor, to rest, or to adjust your course?

🙏 Pray:

Jesus, teach me to listen for Your voice in the ordinary moments. Help me stay on course with You—no matter the weather around me. Amen.