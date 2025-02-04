You Can Enjoy the Bible with These Three Shifts

A Good News Bible and tiny notepad graced my nightstand through my teen years and college. After climbing into bed at night, I’d read a passage and jot the questions my reading inevitably raised, questions I thought could only be answered in Heaven. I was wrong.

During my senior year in college, a Christian retreat piqued my hunger for God. I joined a Bible study led by one of my girlfriends. The Bible came alive and began to make sense. Instead of coming away with only questions, I began to receive answers and hope.

Three changes transformed my Bible reading.

A SHIFT IN TRUST

The years I’d read the Bible and not understood it, I’d approached the Bible as if I were the authority. The Bible had to pass through the filter of my understanding. What I agreed with, I kept. What didn’t make sense, I dismissed as antiquated and irrelevant.

I basically treated the Bible as if I knew better than it. No wonder it didn’t make sense! Since God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble (James 4:6), this is never a good way to approach the Bible or anything else.

The gals in this study approached the Bible as if it was what it claimed to be—God’s timeless Word. They filtered their opinions through God’s revealed wisdom. When I approached the Bible with childlike wonder, the Bible made sense. It became exciting and relevant.

A SHIFT IN POWER

Another important change I learned was to lean on the Holy Spirit instead of my intellect to understand Scripture (1 Cor. 2:9–16).

“What we have received is not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, so that we may understand what God has freely given us. . . . The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit” (1 Cor. 2:12, 14).

Just as Jesus had to open the minds of His disciples on the road to Emmaus for them to understand the Scriptures, I need Him to open my mind. I ask Him to grant me understanding and I need to read the Bible trusting Him to enlighten me.

“At that time Jesus, full of joy through the Holy Spirit, said, “I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, because you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and revealed them to little children. Yes, Father, for this is what you were pleased to do” (Luke 10:21).

A SHIFT IN STRUCTURE

Out of college I joined the staff of Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ). My director taught our team a simple way to study the Scripture. He told us to dedicate a notebook for our Bible study. He then explained a simple method he used to process his Bible reading by asking three questions.

1. “What does it say?” (Factual)

This step taught me to notice the context of a passage. Who’s the author, the audience, the circumstances? If we aren’t clear on this, we can draw flawed interpretations and applications.

For example, are believers or unbelievers being addressed? Israel or the church? When Paul addressed slaves and masters, some applications can apply to the employer/employee relationship, but those relationships are not equal.

2. “What does it mean?” (Spiritual)

Look for timeless lessons that apply to any culture and era. For example, in 2 Tim. 4:13, Paul wrote Timothy, “When you come, bring the cloak that I left with Carpus at Troas, and my scrolls, especially the parchments.”

The imprisoned apostle literally needs his cloak and parchments. A spiritual lesson might be that spiritual leaders have practical needs. Another lesson might be that it’s appropriate to ask for help from those who can aid us with our practical needs. A third lesson might be that we should be available to assist a saint in need.

3. “How does this apply to me, my situation, or culture?” (Practical)

Now we get practical. What changes does this passage prompt you to make in your outlook, attitude, or actions?

From the example above, you might write, “What Christian leader or fellow believer has a practical need I can meet?” or, “Who can I ask to help me with my need?” or, “I want to bring Aunt Judy a meal.”

You can illustrate what you received from your study. This is optional. I’ve found doing this helps me remember my study better.

After I began reading my Bible this way, I stumbled across my little notepad of questions, the ones I thought too deep to be answered. I chuckled. They weren’t deep at all. And I rejoiced. No longer was the Bible a confusing book of riddles—it had become my lifeline. I hope this is true for you.

Further Study & Reflection

Read:

"Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things in Your law" (Psalm 119:18).

Reflect:

What has been my biggest struggle in engaging with the Bible?

How can I invite the Holy Spirit into my Bible study to gain deeper insight?

Pray:

Lord, open my heart to delight in Your Word. Help me to see Scripture not as an obligation, but as an invitation to know You more. Amen.