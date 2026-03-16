Waiting seasons can feel confusing, but God is always at work. Discover how trusting Him “in the process of time” brings perspective, peace, growth, and renewed hope as His plan unfolds.

This article appeared in the Just Between Us Weekly Digital Magazine.

By Lisa Elliott

It’s amazing how five simple words can change the way we approach life. Several years ago, a friend gave me five significantly life-changing, perspective-gaining, peace-attaining words, as I was discerning God’s direction. These words come from Exodus 2:23: “in the process of time.”

“[In the process of time] during that long period, the king of Egypt died. “The Israelites groaned in their slavery and cried out, and their cry for help because of their slavery went up to God. God heard their groaning and He remembered His covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and with Jacob. So God looked on the Israelites and was concerned about them” (Exodus 2:23-25).

Meanwhile, back on the hillside, “Moses was tending his flock…and he led the flock to the far side of the desert and came to Horeb, the mountain of God. There the angel of the Lord appeared to him in flames of fire from within a bush”… So Moses thought, “I will go over and see this strange sight… When the Lord saw that he had gone over to look, God called to him from within the bush” (Exodus 3:1-4).

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