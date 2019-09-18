× Expand A Season of Singleness | Donna Duckworth

Your Stories

By Dr. Donna A. Duckworth

In Ecclesiastes 3:1, we are reminded that there is a time or a season for everything. Currently, I am in a season of singleness. It has lasted longer than I anticipated. Here I am over 40, yet to be married. Although women’s liberation is encouraged and celebrated, I desire marriage—what I believe is God’s ordained plan for my life.

In the past when I was asked, “Where is your husband?” or “You aren’t married?” looks that expressed embarrassment would show in my face. Or I would grin to cover my pain, when others would comment, “You’d make a good wife.”

I did what I knew to do according to God’s Word. I also confessed to others my desire to be married. As I waited on the Lord, I took the advice of individuals close to me. I focused on my relationship with God and became more involved in ministry with my church. Subsequently, I worked on myself. I earned my degrees including a doctorate, developed hobbies such as cooking, and addressed my character flaws. I read books, attended conferences, and continued to pray.

So many days, I questioned, “Why is it that I’ve been serving God for so many years, believing Him for marriage and I am still not married?” But those thoughts derived from wrong thinking. They were wrong because I believed that I knew what was best for me and assumed that God did not have the best in mind for my life. However, I was reminded that my times are in God’s hands (Psalm 31:15), and that His timing is best.

I no longer consider my singleness a burden. I have learned to be content (Philippians 4:11-12). I continue to work within ministries at my church and minister to others on a daily basis through my words, actions, and deeds. I stand on God’s promise in Hebrews 10:36, “You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised.”

I also discovered that there is no need to be ashamed or embarrassed by my marital status; I rather like being single now. For Psalm 34:5 states, “Those who look to him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame.” As I look to God, I place my confidence in Him and am assured that He knows what is best for me and that His timing perfect.

Donna A. Duckworth is single. She is a member of the Temple Church in Nashville, Tennessee where she has served as a prayer intercessor and a Bible study instructor of children and youth. Dr. Duckworth recently earned her doctorate in higher education. During her spare time, Donna enjoys reading, bowling, and playing with her cocker spaniel Miles.