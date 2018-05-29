× Expand Christian Living and How to Use the Bible

By Author Unknown

When in sorrow - Read John 14

When men fail you - Read Psalm 27

When you have sinned - Read Psalm 51

When you worry - Read Matthew 6:19-34

When you are in danger - Read Psalm 91

If you have the blues - Read Psalm 34

When God seems far away - Read Psalm 139

If you are discouraged - Read Isaiah 40

If you are lonely or fearful - Read Psalm 23

If you feel down and out - Read Romans 8:39

When you want courage for your task - Read Joshua 1

When the world seems bigger than God - Read Psalm 90

When you want rest and peace - Read Matthew 11:25-30

When leaving home for labor or travel - Read Psalm 121; 107: 23-31

If you get bitter or critical - Read 1 Corinthians 13

If thinking of investments or returns - Read Mark 10: 17-31

For a great invitation, a great opportunity - Read Isaiah 55