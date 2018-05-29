Christian Living and How to Use the Bible
By Author Unknown
When in sorrow - Read John 14
When men fail you - Read Psalm 27
When you have sinned - Read Psalm 51
When you worry - Read Matthew 6:19-34
When you are in danger - Read Psalm 91
If you have the blues - Read Psalm 34
When God seems far away - Read Psalm 139
If you are discouraged - Read Isaiah 40
If you are lonely or fearful - Read Psalm 23
If you feel down and out - Read Romans 8:39
When you want courage for your task - Read Joshua 1
When the world seems bigger than God - Read Psalm 90
When you want rest and peace - Read Matthew 11:25-30
When leaving home for labor or travel - Read Psalm 121; 107: 23-31
If you get bitter or critical - Read 1 Corinthians 13
If thinking of investments or returns - Read Mark 10: 17-31
For a great invitation, a great opportunity - Read Isaiah 55