Breaking Free

By Sheryl H. Boldt

I wasn’t allowed to eat. At least that’s what I believed. But who was making the rules?

For most of my early adult life, I was controlled by anorexia nervosa and bulimia. During those years, I made losing weight my sole purpose. Anorexia and bulimia cost me my family, my friends, my jobs, my health, my sanity—and almost my life.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, please seek professional help. I did, and I thank God for the doctors, counselors, and dieticians He used in my life.

An eating disorder is a serious mental health issue, but can we also admit that it’s a serious spiritual health issue, too? It was for me.

I found being an eating disorder patient and a Christ follower both embarrassing and conflicting. I was taught that I could “overcome in Jesus’ name,” but I didn’t feel like an overcomer. Yet, when a counselor suggested I meditate on God’s Word, I noticed that my love for God and His Word grew stronger than my “need” to lose weight.

I became aware that I had choices. I realized that every time I resisted God’s grace—every time I refused to surrender my will—I chose to disobey God. When I finally recognized this sobering truth, I began making progress.

But it wasn’t easy. I suffered many setbacks. Although I had to remain under professional care for several years, God’s mercy and grace sustained me. I can now testify that I’ve been completely free from anorexia and bulimia for over 14 years. Yay, God!

Romans 6:13 (NIV) says: “Do not offer any part of yourself to sin as an instrument of wickedness, but rather offer yourselves to God as those who have been brought from death to life.”

Every time I celebrate Good Friday and Easter Sunday, I remember that over 2,000 years ago Jesus suffered, died, and rose again so that, today, I can live—and eat—free from oppression. The same power that enabled Jesus to triumph over the grave empowers me to triumph over the sin that tried to destroy me so many years ago. Hallelujah! What a Savior!

What sin, addiction, or bad habit controls you? If you haven’t totally surrendered it (or your heart) to Christ, what better time to do so than now?

Sheryl H. Boldt serves as a faith/church guest columnist for several newspapers including The Tallahassee Democrat, The Tifton Gazette, and The Wakulla News. Her goal is to honor God and encourage others to experience His loving presence in a life-changing way. Visit her blog, Today Can Be Different at www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net.