Changing the Atmosphere

Your Stories

By Dana Hemminger

While loading my two youngest children in the van one morning, my three-year-old daughter began the familiar power play. “Joelle, please get in your car seat,” I repeated multiple times. After successfully distracting herself and ignoring my request as I buckled in her little brother, she resorted to plain old defiance. Scowling at me, she planted herself in front of her car seat and refused to move. The next few minutes that followed included a warning, a spanking, cries of protest, and a frazzled mommy physically placing my strong-willed child in her seat and strapping her in. We were already running a few minutes late, and my nerves were raw.

As we drove, her screaming continued and my frustration steadily rose. “Joelle, that’s enough!” I blurted out as her cries escalated. The tension in the van upset my one-year-old, and soon his cries filled the air as well, causing my daughter to holler at him to stop. I raised my voice once again, but quickly realized that I was only adding fuel to the fire by allowing my emotions to control my response instead of the spirit within me. That’s when I felt the Holy Spirit prompting me to pray aloud for my daughter.

At first, she angrily protested, “No, Mommy! Don’t pray!” Knowing full well that our battle is not against flesh and blood, I persisted. “Jesus, I thank You that You love Joelle so much. She is so special to You. I thank You, Holy Spirit that You work in her heart. Please help her to obey Mommy and Daddy; it makes You so happy when she obeys. Please make Yourself real to her. Thank you for my beautiful little girl. She is such a gift to Daddy and me, and we love her so much. Thank you that You have such good plans for her.”

Within a few moments the atmosphere in our van had completely changed. I was calm, and so were my children. With a quiver in her voice, Joelle then asked to pray as the Holy Spirit moved in her little heart. I led her in prayer to ask Jesus to forgive her for not obeying, asking Him to help her, and thanking Him for His love. Soon, Joelle’s normally cheerful demeanor returned.

Once more I was reminded of the power of prayer and the promise of Jesus, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew 19:14 NIV). Once more, my faith was bolstered knowing that I can trust the Great Shepherd to draw the hearts of my little lambs to Himself. He is forever faithful!

Dana Hemminger enjoys homemaking and homeschooling in Northeast Oklahoma where she resides with her husband Shawn and their four wonderful children, Benjamin, Joelle, Josiah, and Ava. She loves strong coffee and dark chocolate, especially when shared with a friend or curled up with a good read! Dana has written two books, Reflections from Holland: A New Mother’s Journey with Down Syndrome and A Covenant Kiss. She keeps a blog at www.reflectionsfromholland.blogspot.com.