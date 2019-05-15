× Expand Paying Attention in the Age of Digital Distraction

By Dr. Sylvia Hart Frejd

“Only let each person lead the life that the Lord has assigned to him, and to which God has called him.” ~ 1 Corinthians 7:17

One of my favorite questions I like to ask myself is: “What is mine to do?” What is mine to do at this stage of my life, and in this current situation? In an age of digital distractions, where we live in a culture where we are “always on” I believe that today we don’t need time management, we need attention management. We need to pay attention to God’s call on our lives, and to what is ours to do right now, right where we are in life. As we live out our callings, it’s important to be aware that our calling may change with each new stage of life. I have had many different callings in my life. Over the years I have been called to be a newlywed, a mom to three young children, a worship leader, counselor, life coach, mother-in-law, (I’m not a grandma yet, but look forward to that calling), and now an executive director of a center at a university. My greatest calling that stays the same and never changes in my life, is to love others well. Someday we will retire from our jobs, but we are always to pursue our callings. The goal of life is not less work but to know and embrace the good work to which we are called.

Where is God inviting me to join him where he is at work?

“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” ~ Mary Oliver

A few months ago, I heard a speaker tell this story. He shared how he had a group of pastors tell him that he spoke like a father to them. He went on to say at first he was offended because he didn't want to sound like their father, but he said, “I came to accept that at my age I do speak with the wisdom of a father and I need to embrace this new calling.” I was convicted that I needed to do the same thing. In my role at the university I have found myself at times saying, “Now I don’t want to sound like your mother but…” After hearing him share, I have decided to embrace my new calling of mentoring, and yes even being a mother figure to my students. At this age and stage in my life it is appropriate for me to accept this role. In an age where so many are looking down at screens God is calling each of us to look up and engage with one another. We can, each one of us, look at the stage on which we have arrived and respond to the opportunity to act in response to God’s call with gratitude, hope and courage. If we aren’t intentional to put technology in its place and make face-to-face conversations our priority, we could miss God’s calling on our lives. Only through the constant guidance and help of the Holy Spirit will we be able to carry out this calling.

Tips to Put Technology in Its Place

Start each day in 5 minutes of silence practicing tuning into God’s voice. During your day resist digital distractions – practice focusing your attention on the present moment. Use your digital devices to memorize Scripture – a great app for that is Remember Me. Ask a friend to hold you accountable to the amount of wasted time you spend in technology. Have one day a week where you take a digital fast and plug into your real life and relationships. Journal what you believe God has called you to do in this season of life and assess how technology can help or hinder you.

I hope you are encouraged to not allow anything to keep you from living out God’s calling for your one wild and precious life. Take a few moments right now to pay attention to your own life. First of all, pay attention to your breathing. Notice how in the rush of digital distractions, your breathing tends to become shallow and something you take for granted. Take time each day to breathe deeply and more slowly. Receive each breath as God’s gift to you, and let it serve as a reminder that he wants you to live out your calling.