A Home without Walls

× Expand Jill Briscoe's Favorite Holiday Memories

By Holly G. Miller

Jill radically changed her concept of home the day she became a Christian. No longer did she see it as private property, off-limits to all but family and friends. Suddenly her home belonged to the Lord, and she realized, “He can invite whomever He likes” – and, as Jill’s favorite holiday memories reflect, He has!

Jill's Favorite Holiday Memories:

1. For 12 years, Stuart and I lived in a youth mission at Capernwray Castle in the Lake District of England. We celebrated Christmas there with 200 to 300 young people from all over Europe. The gatherings were lively and evangelistic, filled with testimonies, talk and music. Many young adults and teens came to Christ there.”

2. On our first Christmas in the States, I was in the kitchen when Stuart walked in wearing his Sunday suit. I asked him where he was going, and he said, “Didn’t I tell you? We’ve got a wedding here in half an hour.” I looked around and gasped, “Here? The dog was in the living room shredding paper off presents; the kids were acting crazy; and I was still in my robe and slippers. He explained that an engaged couple was having problems with their parents who, for different reasons, would not agree to the marriage. The bride and groom saw no alternative but to have the ceremony on Christmas Day at our house. I rounded up the kids, and we shoved everything into cupboards and closets. Stuart set up chairs, and I ran the vacuum and changed clothes. Things went well until both sets of parents thought better of boycotting the event and arrived at our door, still not talking to each other. It was awkward at first but turned out quite wonderful. Of course, in all the excitement I forgot the turkey, which burned to a crisp in the oven.”

3. A special holiday involved a black South African pastor whom we invited to share our Christmas. He had never been out of the country or away from the practice of apartheid. Halfway through dinner he stopped eating and began to cry. He told us that it was the first time he had ever eaten a meal with white people. He explained that he had never had a white person ask him a question and think he was worthy of replying. Our children were teenagers then, and I can’t tell you the impact that moment had on them.

Jill admits that the Briscoe open-door policy often challenged the family’s flexibility, but it also changed the family’s lives. “Great satisfaction comes when you maintain a home with no walls and invite the world to share it,” she says. “I don’t doubt that David, Judy, and Pete are in ministry today because of the people they met and the atmosphere of service and sacrifice they absorbed while they were growing up.”