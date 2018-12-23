Merry Christmas 2018!

× Expand Just Between Us Christmas Wishes 2018

There's nothing like the feeling of walking up to a good friends' door and having it flung open in happy anticipation of your arrival. When you come to this website or the pages of our magazine, we want you to fee like we've rolled out the welcome mat just for you, and have been waiting to get our arms around you to share a good cup of freshly brewed coffee together. We want you to "come on in", settle, and make yourself at home - to let God meet you here so very personally. And to know that you are in the company of good friends who can't wait to walk alongside you and encourage your heart!

We are so glad you're part of Just Between Us family - especially those of you who are joining us for the very first time. In these pages we want you to find "me too" moments, a lifeline for your hurting places - and we want you to discover an oasis of hope and sisterhood - and nourishment for your faith journey.

Imagine yourself surrounded by friends with the Christmas tree lights sparkling and the coffee and cookies filling your senses. Kick off your shoes, relax with your favorite coziest throw, and let the words of these pages wash over your spirit turning your heart to the King - the only One who can truly meet every need of your heart and life.

This past year we've been on quite a journey together as we've "hunted" for hope - our word for 2018. I believe God has used His Word and the words of women all over the globe to point us to the holy hope for our lives, Jesus Christ. And I can think of no better way to close this year than with the reason for the hope we have to celebrate this holy season.

Author J.I. Packer said in his book Knowing God:

"The Christmas message is that there is hope for a ruined humanity - hope of pardon, hope of peace with God, hope of glory - because at the Father's will Jesus Christ became poor, and was born in a stable so that 33 years later He might hang on a cross. It is the most wonderful message the world ever heard, or will hear."

Let the "most wonderful message the world has ever heard" stir your hearts anew as you celebrate this season. And don't forget you not only have a Savior who is looking after your every need, but a host of sisters who are praying for you throughout the year!

A very blessed Christmas from our door to yours!

Shelly Esser, Just Between Us Editor