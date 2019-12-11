By Susan A. Vernick

The Christmas season is fully upon us with all its celebrating, shopping, eating, and merriment. Whether it’s a family dinner, holiday celebration, concert, or church potluck, good manners and proper etiquette are most certainly welcomed guests. Maybe we are not only to enjoy the beautiful Christmas decorations and lights, but also to be a light.“In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your father in heaven” during the season (Matt. 5:16). Something as simple as a kind word, a courteous gesture, or good manners can offer encouragement and kindness and, in the process, glorify God. So curl up with a cup of hot cocoa; here are some merry manners to brighten the season.

Retail Etiquette

Treat salespeople and cashiers respectfully, especially if they are not having a great day themselves. Always say “hello,” “please,” and “thank you;” this sometimes is all that is needed to offer a little encouragement. Try your very best to do this, regardless of how much you have on your plate or how hurried you may be. End with a “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays.”

Sometimes just kind small talk opens doors to share nuggets of God’s love. These are nice ways to brighten someone’s day and make kindness contagious.

Some additional tips:

Do not hold salespeople responsible for issues that are beyond their control such as pricing or out of stock items.

Have your rewards card, checkbook, debit, or credit card ready—as well as any coupons—when you approach the register. This helps avoid delays and keeps those customers behind you happy as well.

Try to avoid talking on the phone when you are paying for a purchase. Certainly, this is unavoidable at times, but do your very best to abide by this simple guideline.

For salons and spas, be on time…always. If you need to cancel, do so 24 hours in advance (unless in the case of an illness). Canceling may cause your hairdresser/stylist/technician to lose money.

We should be determined to approach the season, regardless of all the hustle and bustle, with the fruit of the Spirit in the forefront of our hearts and minds.“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Against such things there is no law” (Gal. 5:22-23).

Techiquette

Try to avoid staring into your phone, being on social media, or constantly answering texts and phone calls during your Christmas events such as dinners and holiday parties or even family events. Occasional checkins and sharing pictures are fine, but minute-by-minute checkins take you away from those memory-making moments. Enjoy all the red and green festivities without being glued to that little blue screen. By doing this, you are open to meaningful conversations with those you love and those you may just be meeting. You never know when God may open the door to share.

Mind Your Manners

Always say “thank you” when you receive a gift, even if you do not particularly care for the item. You are thanking the giver for their effort, generosity, and thoughtfulness.

Dining etiquette should be a welcomed guest of honor at your dinner table or event. Review proper mealtime etiquette before attending dinner events.

Be courteous at holiday musicals or theatrical events. Keep phones off for the event so that others can enjoy the sounds and sights of the season.

Don’t be a Scrooge; be a pleasant guest. Be a low-maintenance guest by bringing a simple hostess gift that requires no preparation. Help with cleanup if the situation lends itself. If the host insists you enjoy yourself and not help, please abide by their request. Be aware of how long you are staying and try not to overstay your welcome. If you are a weekend guest at a friend or relative’s home, a simple gift is a nice gesture, such as the newest bestselling book or monogrammed hand towels. Also, help tidy up and keep your “room” in order: bed made, floors cleared. Finally, remember to thank your hostess.

If your pet is traveling with you for the holidays or for other seasonal activities, please pick up after them and keep them under control, especially if there will be small children around. If your pet is not great with friends like Dasher, Dancer, and Prancer, and you know there will be many furry friends, then maybe this is the time you pass on bringing them. If you are a houseguest and your hosts invite Fido, then be certain you know the house rules ahead of time, such as if pets are allowed on the furniture.

These simple gestures may not lead to directly sharing the gospel, but they do cause others to pause and take notice of your kind spirit, and that is always a good springboard for deeper relationships and conversations.

Christmas Cards

Sending a card, even an ecard, is a lovely gesture—a warm message with a couple pictures from the last year, perhaps with a Scripture verse. Steer clear of 1,000 word newsletters with 100 quarter-size photos of barely-visible people and events. Aim for simple and heartfelt, an option that invites everyone to smile along with you.

Invite and Share

As the Lord opens the door, share the Christmas message. Invite those in your circle to Christmas Eve services or invite children in your neighborhood to your church’s Christmas play. Write a simple Scripture on a gift or cookies you are delivering. Pray before and during the season that God opens doors for you to share the gospel. Quiet yourself and be open to the Holy Spirit’s leading to be Christ’s hands and feet.“Then he said to his disciples,‘The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few: ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field’” (Matt. 9:37-38). This truly is the ultimate goal of the season.

Let the celebration of the season begin with a Santa-sized dose of etiquette so you can enjoy all those fun-filled events while staying on the road to success. Let us never forget that we are the light in a dark world and we are to share the love of Jesus all during the year, but especially during the awe and wonder of the Christmas season.

Susan A. Vernick is the seasoned author of two children’s books, Danny’s Special Collection and The Gift Box. She has also written for numerous print and online publications. Susan has an etiquette consulting business with her two daughters, and write an etiquette column for the newspaper along with being featured on local TV. Additionally, she is the wife of a U.S. Army veteran and the mother of four children. She lives in North Chili, New York. Visit her site at: etiquettechics.net.