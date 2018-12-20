Going to Bethlehem

× Expand Remembering the Real Reason for Christmas

By Jill Briscoe

It was the Christmas season and I was thinking about all the tinsel triviality around me. The Grinch was winning big time! I had been frantically rushing around my world in ever-decreasing circles. Have you ever been like this at Christmas? So hectic that you miss what it’s all about? I was sitting on The Front Door step at last, when it opened and He whom my soul loves joined me.

“Lord,” I began as my soul stopped rushing around inside me and sat down for a few saving moments – “Speak to me. Do whatever it takes to touch the quiet place within me where You live. Whatever it takes, Lord, do what it takes to renew my faith and set my spirit dancing, so I can do whatever it takes to tell my world why You came at Christmas.” He smiled at me thoughtfully as if remembering something. Then He spoke.

“One day I said to my Father, ‘Whatever it takes Father, I’ll do it. Whatever it takes to bring them all home to our house.’ And my Father said to me: ‘Go to Bethlehem! That’s what it takes!’ And so I came! As a baby, born to a woman who barely counted her age in double figures. Go to Bethlehem, Jill.”

I knew at once what He was telling me. I needed to go to Bethlehem.

Lord, I worship You, I am in awe! I am reduced in spirit, Lord, overcome with remorse that I have for far too long allowed my faith to lie low at Christmas of all times! I have allowed the Grinch to steal my Christmas. Forgive me!

I had been to the mall, to the outlets, to visit the family, but I hadn’t been to Bethlehem! I had fallen foul of the Christmas rush. I went – right then and there. You can too, you know. It changed my Christmas. It will change yours!