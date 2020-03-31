By Kathy Howard

The COVID-19 crisis will get worse before it gets better. According to models, COVID-19 won’t peak for another two weeks. Yesterday, President Trump extended the social distancing order until the end of April.

Do you feel helpless in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? I admit, I’ve had those moments. Like many of you, I’m stuck at home. I’m not working in a hospital or a lab helping those infected. I’m not stocking grocery shelves. This morning I thought, “All I can do is pray.” Then God whispered, “You can pray!”

Prayer is not a last resort. It is not a “since I can’t do anything else, I might as well pray” activity. Prayer is our most powerful weapon against this deadly foe.

This morning, after God’s prompting I began to journal my prayers. As my list grew, I realized that it might be helpful to others as well. So, I kept going, adding everything I could think of that we could pray about during this crisis.

I hope this COVID-19 Prayer Guide will be a helpful resource for you and others in the days ahead. Here’s a PDF of the COVID-19 Prayer Guide to download and print.

COVID-19 PRAYER GUIDE

Begin with Praise

God You are sovereign and all-powerful. You are able to stop this virus now, but for reasons we cannot understand, You are allowing it to continue and we trust You. You are holy and righteous and all Your acts are just. We ask that Your purposes will prevail.

Ask for God’s Intervention:

Lord, we know that You see everything happening here and care about every person. We ask that You will extend Your mercy and grace to all. Stop COVID-19 in its tracks. Stop the spread and eliminate its threat. Work in ways that display Your power and bring glory to Your name

Pray for Yourself. Ask God to:

Search your heart and reveal any areas of selfishness and greed that have resulted from the pressures of this crisis

Build your trust in God more and decrease your worry, anxiety, and fear

Increase your faith in this time of trial

Show you how you can encourage, support, and help others

Pray for Our Government Leaders as They Navigate this Massive Challenge. Ask God to:

Help President Trump & his staff, the 50 governors & their staffs, congress, mayors, and county judges

Give them full and accurate information

Give them wisdom, insight, and discernment to properly use the information

Protect their health, give them physical energy and emotional strength

Foster unity, cooperation, humility, good communication, and unselfishness as they work together

Pray for Doctors, Nurses, and Healthcare Workers. Ask God to:

Protect them and their families from the virus

Give them physical energy, courage, and emotional strength

Provide the equipment, tools, and supplies they need

Provide adequate PPEs (personal protection equipment)

Strengthen them spiritually and provide chaplains for support

Pray for Medical Researchers and Scientists. Ask God to:

Provide physical energy and mental acuity

Work through them to provide effective treatment for COVID-19

Give them wisdom to produce a fully effective vaccine in record time

Provide the capability of producing and distributing this vaccine to meet the need

Pray for Individuals and Families. Ask God to:

Encourage everyone to heed the seriousness of this situation, obey authorities, and adhere to the social distancing guidelines

Protect the most at-risk and vulnerable like the elderly and immune-compromised

Reduce stress and its effects on families like physical abuse and substance abuse

Provide for those who have lost jobs and are struggling financially

Help families adjust to new schedules and for home schooling needs

Comfort those who’ve lost loved ones during this time

Deepen family relationships

Bring international travelers stuck in foreign countries home to their families

Pray for Spiritual Leaders, Pastors, Ministers, Lay Leaders, and Churches. Ask God to:

Protect and build their faith

Show them ways to maintain the teaching and community of the local church

Wisdom for helping support their local communities

Give them creative ways to share the Gospel with a hurting world

Show them how to support community leaders

Provide financially for our spiritual leaders and the local church

Guide and protect missionaries still ministering in hard hit places

Pray for “Group-Living” Situations Like Nursing Homes, Assisted living, Homeless Populations & Prisons. Ask God to:

Give administrations wisdom in protecting their facilities

Show staffs how to prevent bringing the virus into the facility

Comfort family and loved ones that cannot visit

Pray for Colleges, Universities, and School Districts. Ask God to:

Give teachers wisdom and creativity for distance learning

Provide needed devices and wi-fi for students

Help administrators build distance learning programs and support their teachers

Provide all resources and help needed to finish the school year

Pray for the Media and Media Consumers. Ask God to:

Provide media with up-to-date information

Guide reporters to give the news in a manner that communicates the serious nature without inciting panic

Help those who hear the news react in ways that protect themselves and help others without giving in to fear

Pray for the US Economy. Ask God to:

Give US and state governments innovative ways to support and protect small businesses

Give the federal government wisdom in how to best help large industries who are most impacted

Give small business owners wisdom to best manage their finances and ingenuity and creativity for generating revenue and retaining employees

Help non-essential & entertainment business/industry to survive this crisis – hotels, airlines, sports, cinemas, theaters, etc

Pray for Essential Support Services. Ask God to:

Establish and maintain sufficient distribution channels for medical supplies and food

Increase production of ventilators, protective gear, and other equipment

Provide trucks and drivers for shipping

Strengthen and protect grocery store personnel

Help grocery stores find effective policies and procedures to protect themselves and shoppers

Strengthen, protect, & encourage community support services like USPS, garbage services, utility services, and internet providers

Pray for Governmental Agencies and Departments on the Front Line. Here are a few that need our prayers:

COVID-19 Task Force, Vice-President Mike Pence (chairman) – members list

Department of State, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Director Robert Redfield

Department of Health & Human Resources

Department of Homeland Security

Food and Drug Administration

Department of Education

List of all government agencies involved and what they’re doing

Pray for Law Enforcement and First Responders:

Your local police, fire, EMTs

County sheriff offices

State police

Federal Bureau of Investigation

All branches of military

Additional Resources:

A former “cultural Christian,” Kathy Howard now has a passion for God’s Word that’s contagious. She encourages women to get into God’s Word for themselves in order to build an unshakeable faith that will stand firm through all the trials of life. With more than 30 years of experience, Kathy has taught the Bible in dozens of states, internationally, and in a wide range of venues including multi-church conferences and large online events. She has a Masters in Religious Education and a certificate in Women’s Ministry from the Canadian Southern Baptist Seminary. Kathy is the author of 8 books and Bible studies, including “Lavish Grace” and “30 Days of Hope When Caring for Aging Parents.” She also writes for multiple online magazines and devotional sites. Kathy and her “mostly retired” husband live in the Dallas/Ft Worth area near family. They have three married children, five grandchildren, and three dogs – one of them on purpose. She provides free discipleship resources and blogs regularly at www.KathyHoward.org. Kathy also connects with women at Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.