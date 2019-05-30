× Expand Daily Devotions | Always Abounding in God's Will

By Connie Fink

“…be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your toil is not in vain in the Lord” (1 Cor. 15:58).

Though Dad was a pastor of a metropolitan church, a pulpit was unnecessary. As a teen, I used to plop down in front of his recliner to ask questions that seemed bigger than life. He listened calmly and guided me gently, nurturing my heart to encourage others. Dad is in heaven now. The recliner is gone. But the lessons remain. His snippets of wisdom gave me an extraordinary perspective for the ordinary days, and something to grasp when crises struck.

You don’t know how high you can jump until you start jumping.

If you stay put, things stay the same. If you aim for the high bar, you’ll gain ground in the process. You may discover a new ability, new relationship, or a new level of trust in God. “Run in such a way as to get the prize” (I Cor. 9:24).

Make the right decisions in the little things and you’ll be in the right place for the big decisions.

A single step leads to a path; a path leads to a place. Little choices, like responding with compassion when you feel like attacking or spending a minute in prayer when that’s all you have, are important. “In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight” (Prov. 3:6).

God has yet greater things for His people.

Dad put this statement on the bottom of the church’s letterhead. It was his closing encouragement in counseling sessions. It was his last sentence of his last sermon. He believed it and lived it. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him” (1 Cor. 2:9).

Suggested Reading: Colossians 1:9-12

Lord, I ask that You would equip me to do Your will, working in me that which is pleasing in Your sight for Christ’s glory forever and ever (adapted from Heb.13:21).