By Connie Fink

“One thing I have asked of the LORD, that I shall seek; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life…” (Ps. 27:4).

Dwelling with God means a life-giving connection to Him. If there is no connection, there is no life, no abundance, no fruit.

Dwelling with God means I am aware of Him constantly. I consider Him in all I do. I am concerned about the things that concern Him. I converse with Him throughout the day, “What do You think of that?” or “I want to talk to You more about this later.”

Dwelling with God means I need Him. I depend on the power and resources of the Holy Spirit. I cling to His promises. He steps in when I’m weak. He fights for me when I’m distracted. He knows the right words when I don’t know what to pray. I am humbled yet confident knowing not a minute goes by without Him.

Dwelling with God means to settle in. To save us is one thing but to invite into relationship is quite another. I can save a little girl on the street from oncoming traffic but wouldn’t invite her to live in my house and have relationship with me. God, on the other hand, invites me into a long-term personal relationship.

Dwelling with God means to listen—He has something to say about what I eat, where I go, how I spend my money, how I use my time, and the attitudes in my heart. He has wisdom for the friend I want to help, and ideas for how to love my coworker.

Dwelling with God means He lives within me, even though He knows me as I truly am. He sees my clutter, the dirt in the corner of my heart, the thing stuffed under the couch, the distractions, and, yes, the good things too. I want to make Him feel at home, to enjoy spending time with me. Because He’s always with me, I’m home no matter where I am.

Lord, I want to be like David in Psalm 27—to have a desire to walk with you all the days of my life. I want to dwell with You, to find refreshment in Your presence, to remember that everything I need in good times and bad is found in You. Amen

Suggested Reading: John 15:1-17