Living by the Holy Spirit

“If we are living now by the Holy Spirit, let us follow the Holy Spirit’s leading in every part of our lives.” ~ Galatians 5:25

When we first come to our faith in Christ, we feel we can conquer the world - with God’s help, of course! We wonder if the Spirit will be able to keep up with us. After a little going, a little knowing, and a little growing, we begin to realize this “walk” of faith requires training, stamina, and expertise. We cannot help asking ourselves the question, “How long will I be able to stay caught up with the Spirit?” Further down the hard course of life, tripped up by sin, or distracted, like Martha (Lk. 10:38-42), by much serving, or just plain jaded with the constant fight of faith, we find ourselves fervently echoing Paul’s exhortation to simply “follow” the Holy Spirit.

God delights to hear and answer that request. He wants us to follow. He doesn’t wish to see us galloping ahead or dragging behind, but following, going where He goes, arching as one person toward the finish line.

The Holy Spirit is described in Scripture as the Helper. He will not walk for us - He will walk with us and lead us; and make no mistake about it - He won’t stop going even if we do. There is grace to help in time of need: strength for the day, confidence for tomorrow, direction in the dark, company in the light - even power to plod - and it’s all within our reach. It is His to supply, and it is ours to use.

Lord, I know that to truly live out a life of faith, my faith in You must be real and sincere, or it is worthless. Help me to keep in step with the Holy Spirit and live out my love for You on a daily basis, especially in my home, so that my family and friends can see Your faithful presence in my life. Amen.