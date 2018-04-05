× Expand Christian Devotions on a Meaningful Life

By Jill Briscoe

“Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” ~ 1 Corinthians 15:58

Many people have a dread of living in vain. I read about a man who left a request in his will that his ashes be used in egg-timers so that his life wound not be a total write-off! The Bible tells me that my labor in the Lord is not in vain. That’s why I need to be steadfast and immovable in my determination to seek out the work that is His will for my life; and once I find it, I must do it with all my strength, all my days, keeping all eternity in mind.

Working for Jesus Christ and His kingdom has eternal repercussions. Are you ever so despondent that you feel you may as well end up in an egg-timer? Come to God through Christ—ask Him to help you spend your time wisely, and you will not feel that your life is empty and frustrating. However, if you begin to serve Him, you may run into another problem. You will probably discover there is never enough time to accomplish everything that needs accomplishing! You will be “bound to abound”!

“What profit has a man from all his labor?” Solomon asks (Eccl. 1:3). Solomon was the wisest of men, yet he still had his egg-timer moments! Paul, knowing believers get discouraged, told us that the secret of a meaningful life is “always” to abound in the work of the Lord.

Lord, help me in those times when I’m discouraged with life, that there is a bigger picture. Remind me when work seems mundane and meaningless that I’m always to abound in your work. Help me to spend my time wisely serving You and Your purposes. I don’t want to lose sight of Who it is I’m serving - the Lord Jesus Christ. Thank You for giving my work purpose today. Amen.