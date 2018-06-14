× Expand Christian Devotions on Finding Hope

By Jill Briscoe

“We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.” ~ Hebrews 6:19

Hope is overwhelming confidence in the God who can do anything with anyone at any time in any place. In Greek thought, hope was essential for man’s well-being. For the Christian, hope is something that is part of the very essence of our faith. The New Testament talks about a “living hope” (1 Pet. 1:3). Psychologist Sigmund Freud said we needed to look to the past for hope. So everyone began to dig up their past. Then came the people who said, “No, hope is to be found not in the past but in the present.” Now with people’s hearts failing them for fear because of international situations, many are looking toward the future, trying to find some hope in these uncertain days. This is where Christians come into their own! Christian love always has hope for the future.

We have the best of all worlds. We can look back on the past and know we are forgiven; we can cope with the problems of the present because we have hope for the future. This hope enables us to keep an eye on what’s ahead while being a blessing to people in our here and now. This living hope enables us to cope with all eventualities and sets us free to love people to faith along the way.

Lord, You know what is troubling my mind and heart today. Help me to see You at work in my past, present, and future so that I can experience hope in these difficult times. I want to trust You more deeply as I place all my concerns into Your loving hands. Amen.