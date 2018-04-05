× Expand Christian Devotions on Finding Peace

By Jill Briscoe

“And His name will be called…Prince of Peace.” ~ Isaiah 9:6

When Jesus Christ has authority over us and when the government of our lives is upon His shoulder, then the Rule of Peace ensues.

Once Stuart and I were invited to go snorkeling in the Cayman Islands. We ventured out beyond the reef, accompanied by some young experts who swam as well as the fish they chased to the depths with their spear guns. “Don’t worry, Mrs. Briscoe,” they said, seeing my frightened face. “We’ll be your guardian angels!” So saying, they threw the anchor overboard and followed it! Hastily abandoning ship to keep up, Stuart and I followed suit. Never having snorkeled, I drank lots of ocean and met lots of fish I never know existed. Ever so often I came up for air. It was rough being on top of the waves, but on the other hand, it was peaceful in the depths! Our guardian angels” had disappeared, chasing their prey and leaving their prey chasing us! As soon as I panicked and tried to stay on top of the water, I nearly drowned. When I obeyed the scanty instructions I had received and dived deep, I had peace-even among my new “friends.”

That’s how it is when you follow Jesus. If you go deep enough, it will be still enough. We need to do what we are told! “In the world,” Jesus said, “You will have tribulation” (that’s like being battered to bits on the top of the ocean), but “in Me, ye shall have peace” (that’s like obeying instructions and diving deep!) John 16:33.

Lord, thank You that no matter how many difficult things are going on in my life, that peace is possible in the deepest part of my heart—a peace that surpasses understanding. Remind me during frantic and uncertain times that You are the Prince of Peace and that You hold me in the palm of Your hand and can handle anything that comes my way. Help me to keep going deep with You—I know that’s where lasting peace is found. Amen.