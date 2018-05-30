Remembering Past Experiences

× Expand Christian Devotions on God's Faithfulness

By Jill Briscoe

“I will remember the LORD’S deeds; indeed, I will remember your awesome deeds from long ago.” ~ Psalm 77:11 (ISV)

I find it especially helpful to think of some experiences in the past that God has turned around for me. I go over them bit by bit, reminding myself how dark and hopeless it all seemed and then of the way God moved in turning the whole thing around. I let myself savor the memory of those incidents and then simply pray, “Do it again, Lord, do it again!”

“Do it again prayers” are a great way to go when you get discouraged. Once I was impatiently waiting for the raindrops to fall for a family member. It was a case of praying for conversion. In this instance, I began to doubt that God would “do it again.” So I spent some time lying on my bed reliving my own conversion experience. I came from a background similar to that of the person I was praying for. As I thought about it, I marveled at the way I had been prayed for with such persistence. I also marveled at the perfect timing of the events leading up to my conversion. After I revisited that experience, I found myself praying “do it again prayers” with renewed confidence. As we persistently remember the mercies of God from the past, we will find it easier to persist in the present.

Where do you need to recall God’s past faithfulness and who needs a “do it again prayer”?

“O LORD, You are my God; I will exalt You, I will give thanks to Your name; For You have worked wonders, Plans formed long ago, with perfect faithfulness.” ~ Isaiah 25:1

Lord, what a great reminder to remember Your faithfulness throughout my life. So often I am so small minded when it comes to what I expect You to do and for those I love. Help me pray “do it again prayers” trusting that You are just as capable to work in the situations in my life today, as You were in the past. Great Is Your Faithfulness! Great are Your awesome deeds from long ago! Amen.