Christian Devotions | Teaching Our Kids to Pray

By Jill Briscoe

Far be it from me that I should sin against the Lord in ceasing to pray for you; but I will teach you the good and the right way. ~ 1 Samuel 12:23

“I’ve figured out why my attitude towards school has changed-it’s because I’m praying about it,” our daughter informed us at supper. “School’s the same, but I’m different,” she added. Prayer changes things, and prayer changes people!

Our youngest said he needed praying for, too. “What for?” we inquired, pleased that he would ask. “Pray I get first chair clarinet,” Pete requested earnestly. “But you never practice,” I protested. “I wouldn’t need to pray if I practiced!” he retorted. We needed to explain a few prayer rules to Pete, and to encourage Judy in her growing experience of intercession. Through the years Stuart and I have counted it a priority not only to pray for our children, but to make sure they knew we were praying for them.

Samuel made sure the children of Israel knew he was praying for them, and that was important to them. But by far the most important thing we can do for our children is to help them develop a real prayer life for themselves. Somehow we have to help them catch the importance of praying for themselves rather than leaving it all up to Mom and Dad.

My kids consider Mom to be the pray-er in the family and I’m honored they should think that way; but I know I have failed them if I have not taught them how to become pray-ers in their own right. After all, I will not be around forever!