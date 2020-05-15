By Jill Briscoe

“But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve…. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” ~ Joshua 24:15

Joshua had made up his mind. Knowing he was responsible to give an account of his life to God, he had decided to serve the Lord. Furthermore, as head of his household, he had set himself the task of leading and influencing his family to do the same.

David said, “I will be careful to lead a blameless life…. in my house” (Ps. 101:2). The word blameless does not mean that David considered himself sinless; rather, it means that he was determined to be mature. He desired to grow up in God.

I often talk to women who envy the godly heritage of others – a spiritual legacy or heritage they themselves do not have. They seem to think that those born into Christian homes have had a somewhat unfair advantage. Don’t let other people’s blessings paralyze you. Start a godly heritage. Let it begin with you. Say, as Joshua said, “as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord” (Josh. 24:15).

I’m sure that Joshua’s vibrant faith helped his family to follow his lead. The best possible thing we can do is to be sold out to God – at home. Joshua made loving God with all his heart a daily habit. His lifelong obedience set him and his family apart. I’m sure that many people chose the Lord that day – simply because of Joshua’s testimony. Be encouraged to soldier on, even if those nearest to you, even a husband or a child, do not believe.

Lord, I know my faith in You has to be real and sincere, or it is worthless. Help me to live out my love for You on a daily basis, especially in my home, so that my family and friends can see Your faithful presence in my life - my spiritual legacy. Show me new ways to express Your love to those around me. Amen.