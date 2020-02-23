By Jill Briscoe

“Let him sit alone in silence, for the Lord has laid it on him” (Lam. 3:28). Start a habit of sitting in silence until you become conscious that you are not alone. God’s waiting room is a grand place to be! You will need to find a solitary place. As I have worked hard at this, I have discovered that hope is more often birthed in silence than in noise.

Many people find it hard to cope with quiet, yet quiet helps us to cope! A relative of mine used to fill his environment with sound. I came to realize he didn’t want to be alone. It made him uncomfortable. He didn’t want to hear the still small voice of conscience. Our postmodern contemporary Christian world needs to rediscover the use of silence and not be afraid of it.

Find a time, and find a place. Get up early, and get up regularly in order to meet with God. Remember that sleep deprivation is better than God deprivation. Pay the price necessary to achieve the disciplines required to discover Him in the garden of your soul. You will never be sorry!

“It is good to wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord” (Lam. 3:26). Quietness is soul therapy. Staying in the quiet of God’s presence brings tranquility back to a frantic spirit.