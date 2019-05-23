× Expand Daily Devotions | There Will Be Justice

By Jill Briscoe

I have put My Spirit upon Him; He will bring forth justice to the Gentiles. ~ Isaiah 42:1

What is God’s elected Servant sent to accomplish? The work Jehovah intends has to do with judging the behavior of the people of the earth. He is going to establish justice on the earth.

Now none of us can argue against the fact that justice is the principal need of mankind! “Justice for all,” preach the political candidates. “Attend to the poor,” plead the social workers. “Deal with corruption,” cry oppressed minorities. If only people would do what is just, good, and right, instead of that which is popular, profitable, and easy, then our old world would be a better place! The world has almost given up hope for a kingdom wherein rightness reigns.

The Servant undertook to meet this great need of the world, coming to earth and explaining quietly and confidently - “He will not cry out, nor raise His voice” (v.2) - that He had come to bring a work of rightness and salvation to the hearts of all people by a gentle inward and spiritual method. Christ’s ministry was unhysterical, humble, and quiet. John Calvin said, “He did not boast or forbid people to publish His message.”

God dressed His Servant in His own Spirit and sent Him forth. “I have put My Spirit upon Him” (v.1), He said. God’s sweet spirit of rule and judgment, with all His efficiency and authority, belongs to Christ. The Spiritual endowment for the work required is His, and God’s immediate assistance is promised.

No wonder ‘the coastlands (a poetic expression for distant nations) shall wait for His law” (Is. 42:4).