Devotions for Christian Women Every Hour is God's

By Jill Briscoe

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens. ~ Ecclesiastes 3:1

All our days—not just some of them—are His, but the frightening choice we have before us is whether to run our lives by our own timetable or the Lord’s. We can do this if we will, or we can link up with the mind and heart of God and discover what He wants us to do with our days.

This does not in any way mean we are to spend all our time with our noses in a Bible or singing psalms or praying. God has undoubtedly ordained all sorts of seemingly non-spiritual things for us to do. A great variety of experiences normally fall into the category of things that God expects us to accomplish.

The writer of the book of Ecclesiastes says that there is a time and season for everything (Eccl. 3:1). He also says that God has put eternity in our hearts (Eccl. 3:11). That means there should be a sense of eternal things permeating everything we think and do and are! Since God makes “everything beautiful in its time” (Eccl. 3:11), there will surely be a beautiful sense of timing in our lives when we synchronize our spiritual clocks with God’s. The whole of life becomes valuable and purposeful when we live our days for Him, in whatever context we find ourselves.

Lord, I pray You would help me keep an eternal perspective on my life and the days I’ve been given here on earth. Please go with me into my daily life, with all my encounters. Help me to see every encounter I have with Your grace, love, and wisdom. Help me to synchronize my spiritual clock with Yours. Amen.