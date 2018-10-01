Special Courage

× Expand Devotions for Christian Women on Courage

By Jill Briscoe

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go” (Josh. 1:9).

What do you do when you are paralyzed with fear, when the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak? Jeremiah 1:17 continues with God’s words to him: “Do not be terrified.” Another translation renders it, “Don’t lose your nerve.” Apparently, faith in God can reduce our fear to a manageable size. God tells Jeremiah he is not to allow fear to stop him from being obedient to his calling.

So what do we do if we can’t chase our fears out of our hearts? Then do the task frightened! Courage is not doing God’s work without any fear or apprehension. Courage is doing God’s work even when you are afraid.

I learned this lesson when I was very frightened to go into an area of the world where we were in danger of being kidnapped. I knew this particular assignment was something God wanted us to do, but I was so frightened I couldn’t commit myself to it. I read a little quote in a book that said, “Courage is fear that has said it’s prayers.” So I said my prayers. I told God that I was very fearful but that I would not allow myself to be terrified into staying home. I would go whether he took the fear away or not. Courage is doing without the courage.

Lord, thank You for all the promises in Your Word I can lean into in times of uncertainty and fear. Thank You that You are with me no matter what. Help me doing what You’ve called me to even when I’m afraid. Help me to trust that You’ve got this big fear that’s got me. Deliver me from it and help me to walk in trust with You. Amen.