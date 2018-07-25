God's Word and Your Pen

× Expand Devotions for Christian Women on Encouraging Others

By Jill Briscoe

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” ~ 1 Thessalonians 5:11

When I came to Christ in college, I began to lead people to the Lord. At the end of the term, I returned home for break. Concerned about keeping the new believers believing, I began to write to them. I became a scribe for God! I discovered that the written word could be even more effective than the spoken word. If I wrote a letter, I could read it over and see if it was really what I wanted to say. And if it wasn’t, I could do it again and get it right. I could also keep a copy and remember what I’d said. My ministry of letter writing burgeoned until I was spending most of my spare time writing to encourage the new converts. This is something you may think about—a ministry of letter writing. It’s a great way to get God’s Word on your paper and then into people’s hands and hearts.

We can buy someone else’s words and give them to people, too. I can’t tell you how much books meant to me as a young Christian. Knowing how they helped me, I started to buy Christian books and send them to fellow students I wanted to influence for the Lord. There are dozens of ways you can get the word out.

So it may be “His words in my mouth,” or “His words in my letter or on a pretty card,” or “His words on my computer.” One way or another, with God helping me, I am determined to get His Word out to as many people as I can.

You can do the same. You could purchase pretty cards and write encouraging notes to people who need them or send a Scripture verse to a friend via email. Whatever way works best, we can all manage to think of a way to write, tell, send, or pass on at least one word of encouragement from the Lord!

Lord, help me to use Your words to encourage the people in my life today. Make me aware daily of a friend, family member, or coworker who needs a word from You. Thank You for all the times You’ve encouraged me through a card from a friend. Thank You, too, for tools like cards, the computer, and texting I have available to encourage someone else. I want to get Your Word out to as many people as I can. Bring to mind now someone in my life who needs a word from You. Amen.