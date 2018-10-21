× Expand Devotions for Christian Women on God's Agenda for Our Time

By Jill Briscoe

Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be. ~ Psalm 139:16

Just as surely as God has a heavenly agenda for His servant Daniel and His Son, He has one for each of us. Every day of our lives, God writes down what He has in mind for His children on a clean white page of eternal history. The art of living as a believer is to come to the end of each day, see what your life has written on that page, and ask God if it matches His plan. Fulfilling God’s plan is not just for pastors, missionaries, and Sunday school teachers either. It is for lay- persons like you and me and it is meant to happen in every one of our days!

Lord, all of my days were laid out before You, as You said even before I was even formed. Help me to order my days so that they may be an expression of gratitude and worship before You. You are an infinite and holy God. I praise You for making it possible to have such a personal and loving relationship with You. May I live a life of gratitude toward You and Your children because all You have done for me. Amen.