Devotions for Christian Women on Living Radically for Jesus

By Jill Briscoe

“Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.” ~ Matthew 4:19

Jesus always managed to communicate to people where they were. He did not come to Peter and Andrew and say, “Follow Me, and I will make you astronauts, or computer experts, or preachers!” He used terms which would be most familiar to them. He wanted them to know there was a cost involved. Commitment meant a radical change. “If you follow Me, you will catch men instead of fish,” He said. Now that was a change!

Peter and Andrew were casting their nets into the sea at the time Jesus called them. The Bible says that “they immediately left their nets and followed Him” (Matt. 4:20). It must have been difficult for them to drop their heavy involvement with their daily tasks and leave just at that moment. But catching men, in all probability, always will be very inconvenient. Jesus did not tell them to finish the job at hand and come along when they felt more inclined. He called them, and they left their nets and came.

James and John were also busy when Jesus came by. They were not actually casting their nets into the sea, but were mending them (see v. 21). They “immediately” left their aging father, their nets and boats – all that they loved – and followed Him.

What are your “nets”? Jesus is asking you to catch men and women for His kingdom. This will involve commitment and a radical change in your lives. Will you obey – immediately – like the early disciples?