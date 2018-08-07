Connect with God and Gain Control

× Expand Devotions for Christian Women on Self Control

By Jill Briscoe

“With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness.” ~ James 3:1-2

If we are out of touch with the power the Lord offers us to live a holy and good life, we will be out of control. James tell us, however, that as we are connected to God, we will be able to control what we say and what we do! “Humility that comes from wisdom” (Jas. 3:13) strengthens that connection.

I think all of us at some time or other have wished we could cut out our untamed tongue. A friend shared one of those moments with me. She belonged to a small church in England way out in the country. The parishioners had problems attracting visitors. They would try this and that, but nothing seemed to work. Then one day to their delight, some visitors came. There were just three of them, two women and a small child. The fellowship my friend belonged to did not have a minister of its own, as it was not large enough to support a preacher, so they had a pulpit supply each week. This particular day the preacher was awful! My friend felt excited about the newcomers but watched them looking around and fidgeting. She said to herself, “Why did they have to come this week?”

As soon as the service was over, she rushed up to them and said, “I’m so glad you’re here. We just love having visitors, but I want to apologize for the guest speaker. They’re not usually quite so boring!” One of the women smiled a tight smile and replied, “That’s my husband, and this is his sister.” My friend’s mouth dropped open, and she mumbled, “Oh, dear, I’m sorry.” And the lady said bitingly, “I’m not!” And that was that.

Many of us have a problem with foot-in-mouth disease to a lesser or greater degree. James tells us that genuine religion should and must affect the tongue. “A wise man holds his tongue, only a fool blurts out everything he knows. That only leads to sorrow and trouble (Prov. 21:23, author’s translation). If we control our tongues, we control our entire bodies!

Lord, I have to admit there are far too many times when my tongue is out of control. I say things I shouldn’t and I don’t say things I should. Help me to gain control over my tongue so that every word out of my mouth would be a blessing to the recipients—and, most of all, glorify You. Thank You that You have given me the Holy Spirit to be my helper. Please pour into me today the Fruit of the Spirit of self control. Amen.