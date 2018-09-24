× Expand Devotions for Christian Women on Servanthood

By Jill Briscoe

“I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you. Very truly I tell you, no servant is greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him. Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them. ~ John 13:15-17

I remember seeing a movie where a woman was being interviewed for a job. “I don’t do windows,” she said, to no one’s surprise. I think the church if full of people like that. They call themselves servants, but they don’t do windows, or they don’t do feet!

Servanthood means doing a practical loving act for someone who needs it—maybe visiting an elderly neighbor who is alone and cooking her a good meal, perhaps pitching in and cleaning up the kitchen after a women’s meeting at church (even if you were the speaker!), or deliberately taking another turn in the nursery even if you’ve done your bit in the past.

Servanthood looks for a way to do the things that are menial. A servant takes out the trash or pours water in a bowl and washes feet (in Jesus’ day this was the job of the lowest level of slaves.) Servanthood is helpful all the time, looking to bless, heal, and encourage those less fortunate. Servanthood welcomes the opportunity to be a servant not only when it’s voluntary but also when it’s not an option.

Maybe some of us need to do some growing up in this area. Growing up means growing in patience and kindness. The words kindness, goodness, and gentleness are all closely allied. Another word for kindness is servanthood. Love is a servant. Just look at Jesus. Jesus washed feet.

Lord, make me a servant. I don’t want to have an “I don’t do windows” kind of attitude, but I confess too often I do! Help me to be willing to do the menial and follow Christ’s example of washing feet. Humble me and help me to practice kindness, goodness, and gentleness—to truly be the kind of servant that Jesus was. Amen.