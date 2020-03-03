Does Your Soul Delight in Jesus?

By Jill Briscoe

Most commentators point to Jehovah’s servant as the two heroes of the drama described for us. Who is this servant? Some say Isaiah speaks of the Jewish people in exile; others, the prophets. Others say the servant is Cyrus, whom the Scriptures acknowledge as an elect instrument.

The role of the Servant of the Lord is fulfilled only in Jesus Christ. The Servant is described as upheld by Jehovah even while He lays a charge upon Him, as masters do with faithful servants. He is elected for the service to which He came and He dwells deeply in God’s love. Peter described Christ Jesus as a precious cornerstone of God’s building (see 1 Pet. 2:6-7). “This is My beloved Son” (Matt. 3:17), God announced at Christ’s baptism. “To you who believe, He is precious” (1Poet. 2:6), Peter says.

Is God’s Servant, Jesus Christ, precious, beloved, to you? Or is He merely a name in a book, a founder of a church, a historical character; or a nice idea? If Jesus is chosen and precious to God, then it follows He should be chosen and precious to us.

Do our souls delight in God’s Servant? I have heard people say, “I love God, but I have no time for Christ.” But how can you love God and yet have no feeling for Him in whom His soul delights? Jesus said, “You loved Me before the foundation of the world” (John 17:24). He also said, “I and My Father are one” (John 10:30). To love God is to love Christ. They are one and the same Person!