× Expand Faith and Fibroids | Struggling with Infertility

Your Stories

By Kimberly Cotton

She didn't have the bedside manner I desired. It felt like someone had dealt me a fatal blow. I managed to ask a few “what if” questions; she provided a pamphlet and moved on to her next patient. I tried, but I couldn’t get myself together. The tears began to roll, and a nurse was given the lovely task of escorting me to an empty office where I could pour my soul into a Dixie cup.

As I made it to the car, thinking of every Scripture I could, I couldn't help but ask: What did she say again? What are fibroids? Can I get pregnant? Can I ever conceive a child now? Will anyone ever want to be with me? These were just some of the questions plaguing my soul. I was a mess, but God taught me an invaluable lesson in the aftermath of my diagnosis. He taught me that you can still have faith and fibroids.

Get a Grip

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Is. 41:10 NIV).

Never in a million years did I think I would face this medical challenge. It affected work, church, and even personal relationships. At first, I felt ashamed when other people talked about their children. Seeing a pregnant woman turned into an hour-long pity party. I was in an emotional frenzy. I didn’t see a way out because my emotions were leading the crisis. Christ was not on the throne; fibroids were. Was it the end of the world? Of course not. But it sure felt like it at the time.

I found comfort in sharing the issue with a God-sent individual who told me not to fear. To avoid my negative emotions, I found refuge in meditating on God’s Word, which helped me get a grip on my emotions, thoughts, and even fears. I gradually put all of them in their proper place. The enemy will always fight my thoughts, but I didn’t allow them to dominate my well-being. I chose to rest in the fact that God would strengthen and help me.

Pray

“Pray without ceasing” (1 Thess. 5:17).

While “pray without ceasing” is self-explanatory, it is difficult especially when it feels like your world is falling apart. But it’s not impossible. Prayer was my lifeline to hope and peace. It may not happen instantaneously, but it will happen. Peace often comes when we truly release the “what ifs,” the “how can I’s,” and all other fears to God.

Prayer allowed me to find peace with my fibroid struggle, and to my surprise, I realized I was not alone. Other women were willing to share their experiences via YouTube. God provides answers in unexpected places! I didn’t give up. I kept on praying, and God gave peace in the midst of the storm.

Accept God’s Will

“I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jer. 29:11).

We never know God’s plan for us. While I couldn’t escape this trial, I chose to find strength in Him within it. In a perfect world, I would wave a magic wand and my fibroids would disappear. That has not happened. But I find comfort in knowing that I don’t have to know it all to keep moving forward. Yes, it does test my need for control, but I find strength in the fact that Christ is Lord over every detail of my life.

Hope for the Days Ahead

“The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” (Deut. 31:8).

There are still decisions to make in the days ahead. But I know God has gone before me to provide comfort in this situation. I am now in a great space, all due to daily meditating on the Word so that His messages for me take root. He will never leave me nor forsake me. As a result, the negative voices are drowned out, replaced with hope.

God has used this trial for growth in my life—I am no longer an emotional mess—and my faith and interactions with others have been strengthened. When we’re facing tough things, it’s easy to look for a blessing instead of becoming one. I wrestled, initially, that God was asking me to be a blessing, but it wasn’t about me. It was about serving God—even when I didn’t get what I asked for. Now, I take it one day at a time. I know that if I can find faith in the midst of fibroids, you can too!

Kimberly Cotton has been employed with the Huntsville City School system for nineteen years. In her spare time, she seeks to encourage, inspire, and share faith-filled anecdotes and vignettes in her weekly blog at spiritspoon.weebly.com.