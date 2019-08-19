× Expand My Greek Taxi Ride | Finding Peace in the Unknown

By Christine Morris

It is the middle of summer in Indiana. I can feel the sweat trickle down the back of my neck as I load my suitcases into my girlfriend’s car. She is driving me to the airport where I will fly to Crete, Greece. I received my military orders to Crete two months ago, and I immediately felt apprehensive. I have no idea what to expect of Greece. I joined the Air Force just last year at the age of nineteen. I have not traveled outside of my small hometown in Indiana except to go to basic training. Consequently, the thought of going overseas to Greece is a bit frightening.

My plane lands in Greece on a bright sunny day. I look out the plane window, and I can see white-capped mountains in the distance and a clear blue sky. I was told a sponsor would meet me at the airport who would take care of room setup and show me around the base. I step off the plane, and head toward what looks like baggage claim. There is not a friendly face in sight. I am worried as I wait for my luggage.

I retrieve my duffel bag, but my favorite small blue suitcase has not arrived on the luggage carousel. I listen to the people around me speaking in Greek, and I feel very lost. I have no idea what to do, or where to go to find my missing piece of luggage. My sponsor is not here yet. I look around, and all of the airport signs are in Greek. I see some airport symbols, but they are confusing.

Finally, I say a little prayer. As soon as I do, I feel calm. I realize God is telling me to take a taxi. I tell myself that once I am at the base, I can talk to other Americans and locate some help. I say a small prayer the taxi driver will understand me and drive me to the base. I gather all my courage and sit down in the back seat of the first available taxi. The driver says something to me in Greek. I assume he is asking where I am going. I point to the pamphlet I have about the air base. He just shakes his head. I say, “Please take me to the air base.” Again, the driver looks dumbfounded. I firmly repeat “air base.” A look of understanding slowly comes over the driver and he says “Embassy!” I shake my head and firmly say “NO,” thinking he is going to take me to the United States Embassy. He ignores me and starts driving.

I am now in a kind of panic as the driver speeds through the busy traffic at the airport. I keep saying “air base” and the driver keeps nodding his head up and down saying “Embassy!” I am on the verge of tears, but I try to comfort myself. I say another prayer and realize if the driver does take me to the embassy maybe they can help me. I watch the scenery as he drives with unnerving speed. Before I know it, we are on a narrow mountain road driving with reckless abandon to “somewhere” in Greece. The road is too narrow for my comfort, and I can see the ocean far below. I am sure one false move and we will be crashing onto the rocks below. I pray “Lord, please get me there safely.” I hold on to the back seat of the taxi with white knuckles.

We suddenly stop with a jolt. I look around and see empty fields with Roman columns. Is this the base? I decide the driver has stopped at the wrong place, until I step out of the taxi and see the gate guard in his Air Force uniform. I don’t think I had ever been happier to see an American in my life. As I approach the gate, the gate guard smiles and says, “Are you new here?” I nervously laugh and tell him I am. He looks at the taxi and asks about my ride. I just shake my head. I tell him “It was the scariest taxi ride of my life, but God took over and got me here.” He just smiles with a knowing grin and says, “Welcome to Greece!”

Years later I discovered the Greek word for “base” is vasi, which sounds a lot like “embassy.” Apparently, the driver knew where he was going. I realize now that God was with me then as he has been through all of life’s perilous roads. He gave me a driver who would get me to the base and all I had to do was have faith and trust. Whenever I think back on this adventure, I am reminded of my favorite verse, “You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you” (Isaiah 26:3).