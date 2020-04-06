God is Faithful

By Jill Briscoe

“Your faithfulness continues through all generations; you established the earth, and it endures.” (Psalm 119:90)

When Communism ruled Eastern Europe, a Christian grandmother found herself in a family of Communists. She lived with her daughter, who was the leader of the party in the area. Her daughter’s child loved her very much, and though the grandmother’s heart was breaking to see her daughter and her husband raising the child as an atheist. She accepted the fact that nothing can happen to a believer outside the will of God, outside His plan. So she set about telling the small child about Him.

This was no easy task. Both the government and her family had forbidden her to tell anyone about the Lord, yet she knew God had called her to tell everyone about Him. Who better to tell her own family than she? God put her in this very family for this very reason. She knew she was in the plan of God, whichever political force happened to be in power.

So she would pull the small child up on her knee and whisper in her little ear, “God loves you.” That was all she was able to do. After whispering this great good news, she would put her finger to her lips and say, “Shhh.”

Much later, when the grandmother was gone and the girl had grown up, Communism fell. One day the granddaughter heard a preacher from the West preaching the gospel openly in the market square. Going up to him, she asked, “Can you tell me about the God who loves me?” He did, and she came to faith.

Perhaps your reaction to such stories is to dismiss them. Perhaps you can accept that it might be the will of God for the grandmother to live under Communism, but it is inconceivable that you should. Maybe you can’t believe it could ever be God’s plan for you to have such a leader!

God’s will, however, takes into account who is on the throne and who is in political power. Remember that “the king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord; he directs it...wherever he pleases” (Prov, 21:1). This is a lesson for America. At every presidential election, my husband reminds panicked voters, “It isn’t a case of who is in the great White House but rather who is on the great white throne!” Jeremiah had his politics right; his Lord reigned in the affairs of men. Perhaps Jeremiah often consoled himself with Psalms 2:1-6:

Why do the nations conspire and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth take their stand and the rulers gather together against the LORD and against his Annointed One. “Let us break their chains,” they say, “and throw off their fetters.” The One enthroned in heaven laughs; the LORD scoffs at them. Then he rebukes them in his anger and terrifies them in his wrath, saying, “I have installed my King on Zion, my holy hill.”