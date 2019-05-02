Tips for Living God's Word

× Expand Tips for Living Out God's Word

By Lisa Elliott

God’s Word is, indeed, alive and active. It is a lifeline. Let God write His Word on the tablet of your heart. Allow His truth to penetrate and judge the thoughts and attitudes of your heart (Heb. 4:12). Weave His promises into your life. And as His thoughts become your thoughts (Isa. 55:8), they will inevitably overflow into every single part of your life and into the lives of others.

Here are some tips for truly living out God's word in your life:

1. Read until something strikes or stands out to you. Watch for and take note of a single word, a verse, an entire passage, a concept, a truth, a principle, or theme that resonates with your heart. Then ask yourself why?

2. Ask good questions. What impression did this Scripture leave upon my heart? What lesson, insight, or truth did I learn? What command should I heed? How can I apply this truth to my life? What new aspect of God’s character is He trying to reveal? What fruit of the Spirit or character quality is He developing in me?

3. Read an entire book of the Bible in one sitting. This not only helps us to put verses into their proper context; it imbeds them more deeply into our hearts and gives us new perspective.

4. Read some of the highlights in your Bible to recognize and remind yourself how faithful the Lord was in various situations or times in your life.

5. Make it personal. Insert your name anywhere there is a direct command, promise, or principle, or challenge.

6. Take note of words, principles, passages or themes you see that pertain to a situation or circumstance you’re dealing with, challenges you’re facing, relationships you’re involved with, guidance you’re in need of, wisdom you’re seeking. Highlight it and in the margin write the date and perhaps a key word that will bring that situation back to your memory for future reference.

7. Take special note of biblical characters at different stages of your journey to see how they relate to them and what you can learn from them.

8. Prayerfully choose a verse at the beginning of every New Year or at significant times in your life. Commit it to memory. Watch for it to be lived out in your life.

9. Choose a verse to pray for your children. I chose one that seemed to match their God-given personality.

10. Scripture in song may strike a chord in your heart!

11. Put it into practice. Do something with the impressions that God’s Word gives you. Record your thoughts asking questions and writing out Scripture verses. Then turn them into prayer.

12. Write out your prayer requests, then take time to read God’s Word to see if the Lord has anything to say in response.

13. Share the impressions God is laying upon your heart with a good friend. This helps to process our thoughts and imbeds them in our hearts. Discuss them, meditate on them, search Scripture pertaining to them, pray about them, and feed into each other as iron sharpens iron (Prov. 27:17).

14. Use God’s Word as décor. Post Scripture around your home.

15. Experience God’s Word. God spoke a word and put the world into order! Go for a walk and experience God in His creation. Let God’s Word speak to you from what’s around you.

16. Make reading God’s Word a pleasant experience. Put on the coffee, light a candle, play some inspirational music, have everything right at your fingertips.

17. Ask the Lord to give you a verse or passage of Scripture that will encourage someone else. Who needs to hear this truth?

