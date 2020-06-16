× Expand Hope in a Difficult Calling | Your Stories

Your Stories

By Ann Grace

Have you ever had to comfort someone after a hard fall or loss? Well, I have had my fair share of “mommy moments” where I kissed a bloody boo-boo or wiped the tears off a child’s face. Yet, even in the midst of my children’s intense pain, they still managed to get back up! They didn’t let the pain or the fear of failure paralyze them to stay down or quit.

About five years ago, I experienced a calling of widowhood which I failed miserably. The overwhelming urge to find true love again led me to make a series of selfish, unwise choices in whom I chose to remarry and father my children. The wreckage left behind from my lack of wisdom has now left me broken and bloody. And the saddest part of it all is that my children have taken the brunt of the consequences from this unwanted abandonment and now messy divorce.

I can honestly say that the Lord has allowed me to be slayed in many ways and He has taken from me the very gifts (through stillbirth and widowhood) he once gave me. And yet, there remains hope! The Lord has redeemed me and promises to hold me ever so close through this bloody battle in life that will one day work for my good and His glory.

“Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze” (Is. 43:1-2 NIV).

He continues to call me for a higher purpose in this life. And no matter how many tears I shed, I will not fear man or failure, heartache or grief, but rejoice knowing that one day, the Lord will destroy evil and wipe away all the tears from my eyes for good! How amazing is that? I think the Apostle Paul said it best,

“Yes, and I will continue to rejoice, for I know that through your prayers and God’s provision of the Spirit of Jesus Christ what has happened to me will turn out for my deliverance. I eagerly expect and hope that I will in no way be ashamed, but will have sufficient courage so that now as always Christ will be exalted in my body, whether by life or by death. For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Phil. 1:18-21).

So, don’t look at what you see in your momentary afflictions or failures, but take heart knowing that our misery and pain will produce an eternal reward if we endure. In the midst of your bleeding, let Christ redeem you. Let Him give you the wisdom and strength to endure joyfully and love unconditionally while fulfilling your ever-changing calling with excellence no matter how difficult life gets. Whether that’s being a stay-at-home mom, daughter, sister, friend, working woman, single or married, widowed or divorced, always strive to honor Christ in all you do. Because truth be told, our actions—especially after intense trials and tribulations—whether self-induced or not, are what others see, and they ultimately define us as true followers of Christ.