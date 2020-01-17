A Lesson for Us All

By Stuart Briscoe

Greyfriars Kirk (Church) in central Edinburgh, the capital city of Scotland, dates back to 1602. It was in the pews directly in front of the old pulpit of this kirk that in 1638 the Scottish Covenanters signed a document – some of them in their own blood – that sent tremors throughout Scotland and England and, eventually, around the world.

The Scots had no great love for the king, his bishops, and the Episcopal Church. They much preferred their own brand of government; elected elders, and Presbyterianism. The document they signed fired the first salvo in the struggle that degenerated into the Three Nations War – and the founding of the Presbyterian church. The beautiful old churchyard surrounding the old kirk was at one time a prison for more than 1,200 Covenanters held “at His Majesty’s pleasure” – but not at the Scots’! Given the history of church and churchyard, it is no surprise to see crowds of tourists thronging the area. What is surprising is the reason that most of them are there. It’s not ecclesiastical history for the most part!

In the mid-nineteenth century the area around Greyfriars Church was patrolled by an Edinburgh policeman called John Gray. A well known and highly respected figure in the neighborhood, his constant companion was a wiry little Skye Terrier called Bobby. Night after night the guardian of law and order would do his rounds and always at his heels trotted little Bobby. However, in 1858 John Gray succumbed to tuberculosis and was buried in Greyfriars kirkyard in an unmarked grave. Quickly forgotten by the citizens of Edinburgh, the old policeman was not forgotten by his dog. For the next 14 years “Greyfriars Bobby,” as the little terrier became known, lay on guard on his master’s grave. Regardless of the weather each morning Bobby took up his station. When the traditional “one o’clock” gun sounded, he would trot to a nearby pub where his celebrity status meant he always was provided with scraps and something to drink. Then, back to his master’s graveside until dusk. When an insensitive official decided Bobby was a “stray” and should be “put to sleep,” the citizens of Edinburgh woke up in a hurry and demanded he be given a dog certificate for life. When he finally died at the ripe old age of 16, he was buried with ceremony as close to his master’s resting place as ecclesiastical protocol would allow. There you have the reason for the hordes of tourists at Greyfriars Kirk. They have come to see Greyfriars Bobby’s resting place, to see the statue erected outside the kirkyard to his memory, and to read the simple memorial to him:

“Let his loyalty and devotion be a lesson to us all.”

On a visit I saw grown men in tears and disinterested teenagers transfixed as they contemplated the lesson of Greyfriar’s Bobby. Deep chords were being struck as they thought of loyalty and devotion, faithfulness and persistence, reliability and constancy. My mind went to the Covenanters, whose devotion to God, His Word, and matters of principle led them to sign a Covenant that could have been a death warrant. They chose the word “Covenant” advisedly; they were well versed in the Old Testament. They knew about the Covenant that God made with man – a commitment on His part to be Lord and Provider, Source of grace and blessing, in return the people of God were called to be constant and faithful, tireless in their desire to please their God.

It’s ironic that we can learn from a dog what we overlook from doctrine. It’s sad that we can be moved by a terrier and unmoved by truth. We even shed a tear at the memorial to a shaggy little Skye Terrier, but remain dry-eyed before our broken promises, abandoned commitments, and half finished callings. Thank you, Greyfriars Bobby! “Let his loyalty and devotion be a lesson to us all.”