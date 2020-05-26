I Survived the Coronavirus!

By Christina Stanton

My room was located in a special wing of the hospital, separated from the other areas with a big “WARNING” sign taped to the door. It featured a narrow anteroom that was between my room and the hospital hallway, where the doctors and nurses would shed their personal protection equipment and sterilize themselves after attending to me. When they entered my room, they were so suited up with masks and gowns I could only see their eyes behind the visors that shielded them.

I saw them infrequently. I was so contagious and the risk to the healthcare workers was so high that they came in once every four hours or so to reduce their exposure. There was a tiny window over my head near the ceiling and no other patients were in the room. It felt like a tomb. I was freezing because the air conditioning was turned up high, but I didn’t want to press the call button and make someone suit up for something as trivial as a blanket.

I was hooked up to an IV and various other contraptions to measure my vitals including my oxygen saturation, EKG levels, and blood pressure. Even with the IV drip, I was still so dehydrated I drank pitcher after pitcher of water. Since I didn’t want to bother the staff when I needed more water or for help using the bathroom (which was constant), I had to drag the IV and all the cables and cords into the bathroom and try to do what I needed to do as quickly as possible, worried I might faint in the process.

I couldn’t talk to anyone on the phone because I didn’t have the breath support to do it. Still, I called my husband, Brian, about every hour to croak out short updates to him, as I knew he was sitting by the phone wracked with worry. I couldn’t read anything, because my temperature was a constant 101+, which made me unable to follow a storyline. I flipped through the channels to distract myself, but it seemed every other channel was featuring COVID-related death statistics and terrible stories about the virus’ destruction. The same with social media. When I saw an article being passed around about 50 priests in Northern Italy who had died attending to the sick, I firmly shut the computer. Oh Lord, this is beyond awful!

A nurse entered the room. I asked, “Have the test results come in yet?” Something I’d been asking for the past six hours. Her eyes widened in shock. “No one has told you yet?!” she replied, with a hint of frustration. I shook my head. “You are quite positive.” Although tears sprang to my eyes, I wasn’t surprised. I didn’t need a positive test or a nurse to tell me I had COVID-19. I knew it as soon as I began having symptoms four days earlier.

We had just celebrated a wonderful week with family in our home in New York City. My teenage nieces had arrived from Florida for spring break—a week planned full of Broadway shows and seeing the sights. But shortly after they arrived, the lockdown began. We immediately made plans to fly them back to central Florida, and my husband and I would be going with them. We felt confident on the plane. It was nearly empty, the attendants were upbeat, we wore our masks and gloves, and we all felt great. When I looked at my nieces’ young beautiful faces, we knew we had made the right decision to get them out of harm’s way.

Once we arrived in Florida, however, I started showing symptoms. It started with a general malaise: a headache, fever, and body aches. My eyes stung and were red, I lost all sense of taste and smell. I had an insatiable thirst. After one day of drinking gallons of water and Gatorade, I threw up the equivalent in a violent vomit that hurled me to the bedroom floor. I couldn’t think about eating anything. My temperature got up to 102 degrees, and it felt like my blood was boiling. Brian drew an ice-water bath and I soaked in it, remembering that my parents had to do the same when I was 11 before I my appendix was taken out. I can’t believe I’m now doing this again at age 50!

Finally, after a day of multiple symptoms, we knew it was time to go to the hospital. I was admitted and immediately quarantined. The doctors worked to stabilize me and concentrated on my dangerously low blood pressure. The rest of the family, including my nieces, were starting to show symptoms as well, although not nearly as extreme as mine. Luckily, no one else in the family was hospitalized. Please restore their health, Lord! Please don’t let them suffer with a heavy case of this!

I was nervous but relieved to be in the hospital, getting good care. I was caught off guard when they discharged me the very next day, telling me that they had stabilized me and I had to continue to fight the virus at home. “The hospital is here to address life- threatening situations, and you’re out of the woods at this particular time,” a doctor explained.

I texted Brian and he picked me up. That night, back at my brother-in-law’s residence, my body erupted into a painful chaos of vomit, diarrhea, and other symptoms so severe, I was sure it was going to be my last night on earth. I felt hopeless, trapped in an upstairs bedroom, relying on friends to drop off groceries. A few days later, my fever shot up again and my heart started racing. Brian drove me back to the hospital. This time I was even more scared; this virus was not letting go.

Again, the doctors quarantined me and helped manage my vitals. After a two-night stay, the doctor came to my room to announce that I was going home. I pleaded with him to let me stay knowing the tricky nature of this virus—you could feel better for a few days, but then it would come roaring back. After firmly refusing my pleas, I asked what had been on my mind since the day I began showing symptoms, “What are my chances of survival?” He took a breath and spoke frankly. “About 50/50.”

How did I find myself in quarantine in a Florida hospital with a chance of survival of only 50/50? Didn’t we do everything right by leaving the city and protecting our family? Was my life going to come down to a flip of the coin? Heads or tails? I was now fighting for my life, and it felt eerily familiar. I had been down this road before, almost 19 years earlier on September 11, 2001.

On that fateful day, my husband, Brian, and I were on the balcony of our 24th floor apartment, six blocks from the World Trade Center. We were standing there, staring at the black smoke and destruction caused by the first plane, when out of nowhere the second plane came roaring overhead and struck Tower 2 just 500 feet above us.

The impact hurled us backward into our living room and knocked us unconscious. Once we came to, we immediately grabbed our dog and evacuated our building, but not before I could get dressed. Barefoot and still wearing pajamas, we sought safety in nearby Battery Park.

But the nightmare continued. The towers soon fell, covering us with toxic dust and debris, and heavy smoke surrounded us in a deadly cloud. We eventually managed to board a boat headed to New Jersey, unknowingly participating in the largest sea evacuation in history. We had escaped, but we couldn’t return to our apartment for months. We grappled with unemployment, PTSD, and ongoing health issues, having inhaled the toxic dust that left us with “9/11 Lungs.”

I was a Christian then, but my faith was shallow, untested, and compartmentalized. I was a churchgoer, but that was about the extent of my walk with the Lord. When Brian and I were in Battery Park as the towers fell, I had asked him if he thought we were going to survive. He replied sadly, “Maybe not,” and grabbed my hands and began praying the Lord’s Prayer. Although I was happy we were together during this awful time, I felt very alone.

It was then I realized that these might be my last moments on earth, and I didn’t know where I was going if I died. I became painfully aware I didn’t possess a relationship with God, and that at age 32, I’d only ever lived for myself. It was a terrible acknowledgment, that throughout my life there had been a Savior beckoning to me with open arms and I’d never cared enough to respond. Once we survived 9/11, I knew I was ready to explore a deeper connection with God. I never wanted to feel that alone again.

Urged by a friend, I approached Redeemer Presbyterian Church, who was distributing aid to people who had been affected by the attacks. They helped us with monetary assistance and we both eventually took jobs with the church and became members there. Brian became the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and I became the Missions Director. We experienced incredible spiritual growth through personal study, community groups, and various activities of the church.

Nearly 20 years later, I lay in bed in my hospital room and prayed, something I’d been doing throughout each day of my hospital stays. My COVID-19 survival rate is 50-50, I thought. There is no 50/50 with You, Lord. You are sovereign over this, and if it’s in Your will, please heal me. Although I was very much alone, unlike in Battery Park, I never felt alone during my illness. I knew the Holy Spirit was with me. Having a deeper relationship with Christ gave me the courage to navigate the scary days of the virus in a way I could never have done on September 11th.

It took another few weeks of fighting the virus at home, but I did recover along with the rest of the family. On Easter Sunday, the girls and I took a bike ride. I hadn’t been on a bike in a long time and was delighted at how much fun biking was on a beautiful day. As I watched my lovely nieces pedal in front of me, laughing and joyful, I began to cry a torrent of tears as I witnessed this wondrous display of God’s providence and mercy. At the same time, gratitude overwhelmed me when I realized I had weathered this storm with God as my Rock and my Center, as opposed to suffering through the terror of 9/11 when He was not.

And it made all the difference.

Christina Ray Stanton was the short-term missions director for Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City for the past ten years. She is the founder of the nonprofit organization Loving All Nations (lovingallnations.org), which helps the world’s poor in Christ’s name. You can learn more about Christina’s 9/11 story at her website (christinaraystanton.com) or in her book Out of the Shadow of 9/11: An Inspiring Tale of Escape and Transformation. This article was first published on The Gospel Coalition.