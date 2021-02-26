Rich in God Things

There was a man who was the richest farmer in the valley. He was not a God-fearing man but was instead a “self—made” man who worshipped His creator (himself!). He had in his employ a humble gardener who loved the Lord.

One day the richest man in the valley opened the door to his godly servant who stood outside on the doorstep holding his hat awkwardly in his hands.

“What is it?” his master asked him.

“Sir,” the man replied awkwardly, “I had a dream that tonight at midnight the richest man in the valley would die.”

“Why, my man,” the richest man in the valley replied, “I’m in excellent health—don’t you worry about me!” Then gently, “It’s all that religion you go in for—makes you think morbid thoughts.”

The man shuffled away and the master went inside the house again. However, he couldn’t get over the man’s words and he decided to stay up late and ask his friend’s doctor to come over and play bridge with him—just in case! The doctor complied and the evening passed with the richest man in the valley glancing at the clock every half hour or so and insisting the doctor stay and play just “one more game.”

At half past midnight the doctor left and the richest man in the valley chided himself for being so foolish. As he turned off the lights and started to go up the winding staircase to bed, the doorbell rang. Thinking the doctor had forgotten something, the rich man returned to the front door and opened it. A young girl stood weeping on the doorstep.

“Whatever is the matter?” the man inquired, not unkindly.

“Sir,” the girl replied, “tonight at midnight my father died.”

“Who is your father?” the richest man in the valley asked.

“Your gardener, sir,” she said.

The richest man in the valley! And indeed he was, for those who know and love the Lord are rich beyond measure—in this world and the next.

We can be as poor as this world’s goods are concerned, but wealthy in “God things.” There are spiritual riches, the Bible says, that surpass anything the world can offer. Jesus asks in Mark 8:36, “What good is it for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?”