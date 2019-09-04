Jesus, Come Into My Mind

× Expand Jesus Transform My Mind | Natalie Wilson

By Natalie Wilson

Several summers ago, a bright-eyed 6-year-old girl I know told me how Jesus had come to live in her heart that week. She quickly asked—very seriously, “How did He get in there?” Oh, sweet girl. Good question. At this point in my life, though, I wanted to ask Jesus another good question: can you come live in my mind?

Jesus came into my heart years ago, and I knew He changed it. The fruit of the Spirit was alive and well in me. My heart was convicted, my heart loved people, my heart forgave. But my mind…my mind still believed lies about my self-worth and my future. My mind still assumed the worst of my friends and family. My mind fixated on negative things that were said. My mind was anxious.

As I prayed on this, the realization came—if He can change my heart, then He can surely change my mind. He is God, right? It was with this frame of mind that I began 2012, and I prayed through my focus verse for that year, “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable…think about such things.” (Philippians 4:8 NIV). That was it. God had already promised the change. His Word tells me so. I can be transformed by the renewing of my mind. I am a new creation.

This was and is not a quick and easy process. Through books, counsel, Scripture, speakers, and prayer, God began a good work in me. Five years later, I am still in process, but there are some things I learned that help:

Sharpen your weapon—Scripture. Read it. Memorize it. Pray it.

Exercise. It provides all kinds of benefits.

Put in positive messages. Songs, speakers, articles, and books.

Filter your thoughts. Are they true to God’s Word and to what you know?

Choose wisely. You have a choice to be in control of your thoughts, words, and actions.

Believe God. He is in you, He is with you, and He is FOR you.

Recently, my pastor spoke of threatening your negative thoughts the way Liam threatens his daughter’s kidnappers in the movie Taken. I am the daughter of the King. My Father, who has certain skills and weapons, will hunt and destroy Satan’s attempts to kill. Move on, Satan. Taking action and knowing you can choose your thoughts empowers you to battle for your mind. I am not about to let Satan win. He will not take me or my family down with him. I am the daughter of the King. He lives in me – heart and mind!

Natalie Wilson loves life in Atlanta as a life coach to teen girls and women. She lived most of her 20s and 30s single, people pleasing, wandering, and circling the roundabout of life. Now Natalie helps women stop spinning in worry and doubt, say no with confidence, and get the relationships and life goals they are created for! Natalie hangs out with Willie (the cutest Cavapoo ever), her husband (he’s just as cute), and her bonus teens when they are home. She loves to travel, eat, clean, and act like she can still dance. Follow her on Instagram at natalie_wilson_coaching. Check out her blog & work at www.nataliewilsoncoaching.com.