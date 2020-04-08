Letting God Work in Your Life

By Jill Briscoe

As I look ahead at today with all its known and unknown challenges, I remind myself that what transpires for God and for good, as far as my small life is concerned, depends on what happens “down in my life.” How do I go deeper, reach further, climb higher, cling closer, dream bigger, and be seen to be empowered by the Spirit, in touch with the risen Christ, with an unmistakably evident relationship with the Father - deep down in my life?

How do we live in the present reality of the living God?

I know there is absolutely no way I can do the work I’ve committed to do on the ‘outside’ of me, unless God is doing the work He has committed to do on the ‘inside’ of me. I simply need to give Him permission to be who He is, as deep down as He wishes to go! That is my prayer not only for me, but also for you, my friends.

Down in My Life

Down in my life where it’s restless and wild,

Down in my life where the adult’s a child,

Down in my fears and worries and care

Suddenly Jesus is there.

Touching my heart strings He sings me a song,

Quiets the child till she’s stead and strong,

Banishes worries—just smiles them away

Turning my night into day.

Down in my life where the troubles run deep,

Down in my life when I can’t get to sleep,

Down in my life when life isn’t fair,

Suddenly Jesus is there.

Rebuking the turmoil He sends it away,

Gives peace in the panic and helps me to pray,

Turns sorrow to praising, surprises my pain,

And bids me to face life again.

Down in my life where I’m lonely and old,

Deep in my heart when my spirit is cold,

Down in my life when I don’t know what’s best

Suddenly Jesus gives rest.

“Gift doesn’t age” He remarks with a smile,

“I’ll set your soul dancing and make life worthwhile,

I’ll guide you in righteousness: wisdom’s delight:

And nerve your faint heart for the fight.”

He stands in my shadows and the light on His face

Reflects all His love and His mercy and grace

Right down in my life where nobody goes:

Deep in “this” heart the Lord knows.

Down in my life where it’s restless and wild,

Down in my life where the adult’s a child,

Down in my soul I’m acutely aware

Suddenly Jesus is there!

©Copyright 2007 Down in My Life by Jill Briscoe