God is Speaking, Am I Really Listening?

Recently, I realized I was spiritually exhausted and feeling parched. I felt like the writer of Psalm 42:1 who declared, “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for You, my God.” I was longing for spiritual refreshment, but felt dry and empty. Each morning I start my day meeting with God to fill up my spirit. The mornings are quiet and I treasure the stillness of my home. It is my time to replenish my soul and listen to my Lord. But sometimes I’m hard of hearing! God is speaking, but am I really listening? Listening implies I’m attentive, quiet, and patient. However, our noisy, messy and ever-changing world often gets in my way. It’s not easy for me to stop and listen without being intentional.

Usually, my first response to my spiritual thirst is to think about what I’ve missed or see if I’ve done something wrong. I go into planning mode deciding to either pray, serve, or read my Bible more. These are all good things, but am I missing something essential to start with? My focus is often on what I can do, not on who God is. This approach must amuse God. He has a simple yet profound plan. He says, "Be still and know that I am God…” (Ps. 46:10). The psalmist also encourages us to “Wait for the Lord, be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord” (Ps. 27:14). Is it in stillness and waiting that I’ll find my refreshment?

Waiting is hard. As I’m quiet and still, I anticipate my appointment with God. I listen, hear, and am ultimately changed in this process. In the waiting, there is an opportunity for the junk food of my spirit to be revealed. I can confess my sin and turn to my Savior. It is the time for transforming and renewing my mind and to really listen to Him. It is a time to rest in God’s presence without the noise and busyness of the world. Jesus understood the need to be alone with His Father. In silence, my deep need for God’s presence is revealed and realized. Often, I find myself crying in awe of who God is. This always surprises me.

In the stillness, I am reminded my soul isn’t refreshed by what I do for God. My spirit is renewed by being in His presence. In the waiting, I come face to face with my need for God; I long to rest in His arms, His strength, His forgiveness, His peace, and His tender loving care.

In the waiting, I hear the truth that the answer lies not in myself and my abilities, but in what my Lord has already done.

In the quietness, He reminds me:

My peace I give you,

My rest I give you,

My grace I give you,

My living water I give you,

My joy I give you,

My strength I give you,

My forgiveness I give you,

My love I give you,

I gave my life for you!! Will I not give you all you need?

As I realign my focus from myself to God, I am restored. I’m able to hear what He is trying to say to me. Each time I experience this I’m convinced I won’t need to be reminded again to rest in His presence, but of course I need prompting! This is the day to day, moment by moment, flow of living life in Christ. Our heavenly Father knows our need to be reminded of this. From Genesis through Revelation, He makes it clear by saying, “Tell your children and your children’s children of my wondrous works,” “My presence will go with you,” “Remember these things,” and “God’s dwelling place is now among His people.” When I forget this and become tired and dry again, He quietly says to me, “You are My beloved child.” “Let Me carry your burden.” “Let not your heart be troubled.” “Rest in Me.” Then my cup overflows.