My Immanuel Ornament

By Christine Morris

It was the day after Christmas. It was quiet and peaceful. As I gazed at the lights on my Christmas tree, my attention was drawn to the beautiful “Immanuel” Christmas ornament I received three years ago—a month after my husband had passed away from cancer. My husband had fought the good fight for nearly a year, but after six bouts of chemotherapy, his body couldn’t take anymore. I felt so lost and alone when he passed. Our entire careers in the military, my husband and I had been stationed together. We had been to Greece, Turkey, Germany, Egypt, and some stateside bases together. After 34 years of marriage his loss felt like a hole in my heart. It was only a week before Thanksgiving when he passed away, but in December that same year, my good friend Barb invited me to her church’s Christmas tea.

It was a cold, stark winter that year. At first, I tried to find ways to get out of going to the tea. I never told my friend Barb that I wouldn’t go, but I kept telling myself that maybe I would just call her and decline. I was feeling the loss of my husband, and my grief seemed to overwhelm me. Yet, something seemed to be nudging me to go. A voice inside me seemed to be saying, “You need to get out for a little bit.” Christmas was coming and it had always been my favorite time of the year. I finally decided I would go.

I remember the day of the tea was cold, but sunny. As I walked into the church, I noticed the tables with all sorts of festive cakes, cookies, and tea sandwiches. The stage with the brightly lit Christmas trees also attracted my attention. Behind the trees, in big letters, was the word “Immanuel.” I knew what that meant, or at least thought I did. I had gone to church and Sunday school growing up. I knew that Jesus was named Immanuel. I had never really thought anything more about the meaning of that name until I attended this Christmas tea with Barb.

When the speaker talked of “God being with us” I finally understood the true meaning. I realized I was not alone when my husband passed away. This tea was God’s way of telling me. Everywhere I looked “Immanuel” was written on a card or a pamphlet or spoken in the speaker’s message. I remember the tears slowly falling down my cheeks as the speaker explained in depth that Immanuel means “God with us.” She quoted Matthew 28:20 (NIV), “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

I felt lifted up in so many ways that day. It was like a light shone down on me and woke me up. I looked at my friend Barb and thought of all the friends God had recently placed in my path. I felt like God was hugging me! To top it all off, the gift each of us received that day was a beautiful gold ornament that has the words “Behold I am with You Always” inscribed on it. I place that special “Immanuel” ornament on my tree every year and I remind myself of the meaning behind it. We are never alone.