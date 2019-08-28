Nameless No More

By Krista Lynn Campbell

His nametag read, Trainee. Not Bob or Jim, just Trainee. My heart ached for him as the line snaked through the small Post Office. Slow and unsure, Trainee stopped to seek advice from his supervisor. When I approached the counter, he apologized for the wait and explained his in-training status. I nodded my head. Trainee’s namelessness brought back similar nameless memories.

Years ago, I returned to teaching as a substitute at a local Christian school. Eager to begin, I checked into the elementary office and gathered my lanyard. The green paper tucked inside the plastic sleeve read: SUBSTITUTE. Not Mrs. Campbell, just SUBSTITUTE, in all capital letters. To me, it said: Kick Me.

My enthusiasm popped like a balloon. Was it necessary to declare my substitute status? The students and staff would recognize me as the fill-in teacher. Frustrated and dejected, I walked to my classroom with my scarlet word dangling from my neck. Hello, my name is Substitute.

Trainee and Substitute were nameless to others. But, when I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior, my namelessness vanished. My new names, written in the precious blood of Jesus Christ, are sprinkled throughout His love letter.

Friend

I no longer call you servants, because a servant does not know his master’s business. Instead, I have called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you (John 15:15).

Heir

Now if we are children, then we are heirs—heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory. Romans 8:17 (NIV)

Daughter

And, I will be a Father to you, and you will be my sons and daughters, says the Lord (2 Cor. 6:18).

A New Creation

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here (2 Cor. 5:17)!

My encounter with Trainee reminded me how the enemy desires to strip us of our names and our identities. He deceives us into believing we live in anonymity. God Almighty says otherwise. The Good Shepherd knows His sheep by name. I am the good shepherd; I know my sheep and my sheep know me (John 10:14). We are never nameless to God. He knows us and calls us by our names: friend, heir, daughter, and new creation.

What an honor to wear nametags identifying who we are and whose we are! Hello, my name is Krista, Beloved and Redeemed. Hello, my name is Krista, A Sheep of the Good Shepherd. I am nameless no more.