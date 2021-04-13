No More Wimpy Prayers

“I am so tired of wimpy prayers,” Lara told the group. She dabbed her eyes and said, “It’s like Christians have forgotten who they are.”

Lara’s remarks caught us off guard. She was the quiet one in our Bible study and rarely spoke up, but one thing we knew: Lara was a prayer warrior. Her impending adoption was one of special concern. In our Bible study, we prayed for this adoption every week.

A breaking heart prompted Lara’s comment—one which haunted me. Our group of ladies applauded her for the courage to verbalize what all of us were thinking.

For weeks afterward, I couldn’t get Lara’s words out of my mind. As I thought about typical church prayers, I had to admit that the needs read like a list of the sick and dying. Of course I’m not opposed to praying for healing, but prayer is so much more than that.

Prayer is Power

The first century church’s primary ingredient was prayer. Prayer was the lubricant that kept everything running—the glue that bound them together. By the close of Acts 9, the disciples had witnessed Jesus’ ascension, experienced Pentecost, preached to and baptized thousands, beheld signs and wonders, and been threatened, persecuted, and even hauled into court. Nothing slowed down the progress of the disciples. Despite it all, they continued to preach, heal, and even raise the dead. Every miracle is carefully attributed to the risen Christ, the power of prayer, and God’s Holy Spirit.

So, why are our prayers today so different? Why aren’t Christians bold like the early disciples? Is it possible that we’ve forgotten who we are?

Pray for The Church

The apostle Paul, who penned much of the New Testament, recorded numerous prayers throughout the Epistles. In the letters to the Corinthians, Philippians, Thessalonians, and Timothy, he expresses concern for the Christian leaders and their continual maturity in Christ. Paul is anxious for them to understand God’s purpose. As their spiritual father, Paul urges them to grow:

" My prayer for you is this: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ—to the glory and praise of God” (Phil. 1:9-11)

Even under house arrest and in chains, Paul spent his waking hours praying, preaching, and preserving a record of what Christ was teaching him. He continued to pray for strength for his followers. He continually requested increasing knowledge of God, His will, His love, the hope of His calling, His power, and His riches. Paul’s greetings to the Christians in Corinth, Galatia, Ephesus, Philippi, and Colossi echo prayers for grace, peace, love, and endurance. Personal notes to Timothy, Titus, and the Thessalonians bear this unmistakable greeting as well.

In many of the epistles, Paul urges intercessory prayers for Israel, for government officials, and for those undergoing persecution. Paul stresses unity in diversity and promotes peace, freedom through forgiveness, and an overwhelming sense of God’s love.

In his letter to the Ephesians, Paul reveals his heart:

For this reason I kneel before the Father. I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith.

And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge—that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. (Eph 3:14, 16-19).

Pray for Boldness

Paul’s example spurred on the other Apostles. James gives an admonition of boldness in his letter to the twelve tribes scattered among the nations: “Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. […] The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective” (James 5:13,16).

He added what bold confidence in prayer yields: “Elijah was a human being, even as we are. He prayed earnestly that it would not rain, and it did not rain on the land for three and a half years. Again he prayed, and the heavens gave rain, and the earth produced its crops” (James 5:17).

It is a rare thing to hear a prayer that forthright and specific.

In Acts 4, Peter and John were arrested and admonished not to do any more teaching, preaching, or healing in Jesus’ name. The rulers threatened and released them, but as soon as the others heard about it, their response was in prayer:

‘Sovereign Lord,’ they said, ‘you made the heavens and the earth and the sea, and everything in them. […] enable your servants to speak your word with great boldness. Stretch out your hand to heal and perform signs and wonders through the name of your holy servant Jesus.

After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly. (Acts 4:24, 29-30)

In this prayer, you won’t find a word about sending help or protection. The group only requests more boldness and power to heal and perform miracles in order to convince others of Jesus’ divinity. Reckless prayers of the saints cracked open jail cells, opened blind eyes, and ushered forth a faith unlike any other.

Jesus, Prayer Warrior Extraordinaire, instructed us: “whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins” (Mark 11:24-25).

Approach the Throne

Our standing in Christ gives us self-assurance and confidence to approach the throne of grace and make our petitions known. “For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their prayer” (1 Peter 3:12).

Once I sincerely looked at Scripture, I found it packed with powerful, brave prayers from the lips of queens, prophets, judges, and priests—with not a wimpy one among them.

Appropriately, the New Testament ends with a prayer. John records in the final chapter of Revelation, “He who testifies to these things says, “Yes, I am coming soon.” Amen. Come, Lord Jesus. The grace of the Lord Jesus be with God’s people. Amen.” (Rev. 22:20-21).

Thank you, Lara, for reminding me that my inheritance in Christ opens the door to the throne of grace. No more wimpy prayers for me.

~ By Sheila S. Hudson

Editor’s Note: Names have been changed to preserve privacy.