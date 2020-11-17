I’ve been doing a lot of weightlifting during these COVID-days. Before you commend me for my athleticism, let me clarify. It’s been more of the emotional kind of lifting. I’ve been prayerfully bearing burdens on behalf of family members, friends, and others in my sphere of influence as they carry some pretty heavy-duty stuff.

Burden-bearing is what I do, by God’s design. I provide emotional support for others to help them navigate through challenges, losses, and heartbreaking circumstances. Sometimes it’s…unbearable! And that’s where I’ve learned the value of not merely taking these burdens upon myself, but rather, carrying them to Jesus on others’ behalf. However, at times it just doesn’t seem to be enough. This can weigh heavily upon me too!

I admitted this to one of my closest friends who was going through one of these unbearably heavy times. I confessed that I was at a loss as to what to do for her other than carry her to Jesus in prayer. Before I could go on, my friend stopped me in my tracks. She then expressed how relieved she was to know that she wasn’t bearing her burdens alone. From there, her words spilled from the depths of her heart as she thanked me for carrying her to Jesus—the only One who could truly lift her burdens.

Our conversation turned toward four men in Scripture who didn’t know what else to do with one of their friends except to carry him to Jesus—literally. Talk about weight-bearing friends! We read about them in three of the four Gospels (Matt. 9:1–8; Mark 2:1–12; and Luke 5:17–26). It was their prayerful concern for their friend that led them to Jesus. And, remarkably, it was their faith that Jesus responded to.

I really shouldn’t have been surprised by my friend’s gratitude. I experienced this same kind of prayerful burden-bearing during my son’s battle with leukemia. People carried me and my family to Jesus and prayed for us like I’d never been prayed for before. They prayed prayers I didn’t know how to pray for myself. Some stopped whatever they were doing in the middle of the day and prayed. Some were awoken in the middle of the night to pray. And I felt every prayer! It was an experience I’ll never forget. I felt... well, “carried” to Jesus. There’s no other way to describe it.

Baffled, but blessed, by my friend’s boomerang encouragement, I physically sat down and took notes as to how my prayers on her behalf were taking effect. That’s when it occurred to me that perhaps what she was saying was exactly what some of you needed to hear, too, as you are being called to bear the burdens for others in these uncertain days. I think I’m safe to assume that many of us feel helpless to do anything but pray. When, in fact, this is the most powerful thing we can do! The power of prayer cannot be underestimated or minimized. So, whether in the middle of your day or night, when God calls you to pray, pray—in whatever form it takes.

Here are some ways you can prayerfully carry your friends to Jesus.

Prayerful Listening

A listening ear is the greatest burden-bearing gift you can offer someone who needs to process their inner thoughts, fears, and struggles. Silence is a gift that God can speak into. Give your friend a safe place for their heart to land.

Prayerfully Enter In

When invited, don’t be afraid to enter into your friend’s pain. If you struggle to enter in, don’t fake it. Rather, admit you don’t understand what they are going through, but assure them of your prayers as they endure their situation.

Prayerful Validation

Acknowledge the pain your friend is experiencing. Feelings and emotions are never wrong. It’s what we do with those emotions that can be problematic. Allow your friend the freedom to express themselves honestly and without judging them.

Prayerful Tears

Our tears and emotions are an expression of prayer from the inner sanctum of our hearts. Our groans are what the Holy Spirit intercedes with. “In the same way the Spirit [comes to us and] helps us in our weakness. We do not know what prayer to offer or how to offer it as we should, but the Spirit Himself [knows our need and at the right time] intercedes on our behalf with sighs and groaning’s too deep for words” (Rom. 8:26, Amp.). Let the tears fall as your friend shares their pain. It not only validates their pain, it gives them permission to feel it.

Prayerful Encouragement

By encouragement, I don’t mean lots of words. I simply mean affirming statements like, “You can do it!” “You are doing it!” “One step at a time.” Or simply making a quick call or sending a text to say, “I’m praying for you.” You can also put a card into the mail. It can serve as a constant visual reminder of your prayer on your friend’s behalf.

Prayerful Godly Perspective

During times of crisis, depression, or pressing circumstances it can be hard to see or think clearly. Pray for God’s wisdom on your friend’s behalf. Offer to pray with your friend. Prayerfully wrap the principles of God’s Word into a warm blanket of love and affirmation.

Musical Prayer

There’s nothing like music to calm the savage beast in all of us. Especially when it contains the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and words of Scripture. Send your friend the link to a song that’s encouraged you.

Prayerful Expressions

Practical expressions of love and support are like prayer with hands and feet. Use the gifts and resources you have to bless and encourage. Help with someone’s groceries, share a cup of coffee (in a socially distant way), or leave a care package on a doorstep.

Who or what is weighing heavily on your heart today? What burdens are you bearing on behalf of someone else? Carry them to Jesus. Talk to Him about them. And then prayerfully leave them in His capable, nail-scarred hands. It may feel like the least you can do. But, in fact, it’s the most powerful thing you can do.

Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ (Gal. 6:2).