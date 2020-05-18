Practicing Praise During the Coronavirus

By Elizabeth Murphy

When life becomes stressful and trouble comes, I become easily distracted. I forget things I know well and pursue things that offer little to no comfort. Sadly, this is especially true in my relationship with God. When I come to my senses, which sometimes happens quickly or in great distress takes longer, the first thing I remember is God. In the Bible, God sometimes seems to repeat Himself. Often, He says the same thing over and over again across the whole of Scripture, because He knows our forgetful nature, the ease with which we panic, and how loosely we hold on to the things that matter most.

I thank Him for His mercy in this and then begin where I always do, in prayer with praise. I challenge myself by using the alphabet as a way to pray (usually while I walk my dog, which I’ve spent a lot of time doing while under quarantine), and don’t let myself stop until I get all the way from A to Z. Once I get home, I put my prayer list together. I write down the words as quickly as possible before I forget. I eventually add thoughts, prayers, and verses to go along with them. My list is different every time. I return to this practice often and find that nothing lifts my spirit and brings me to a place of peace and hope like remembering, in a very personal way, the character of the God I know and love.

Below is an example of my most recent prayer-walking list.

I praise You for being a God who...

A - Is Aware.

You are aware of my every thought, need, and feeling. You know how I am affected by the uncertainty of these times. “O LORD, you have searched me and you know me. You know when I sit and when I rise; you perceive my thoughts from afar. You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways. Before a word is on my tongue you know it completely, O LORD. You hem me in – behind and before; you have laid your hand upon me” (Ps. 139:1-5).

B - Is Worthy of Boasting about.

You alone are worthy of my boast. "True boasting in the Lord is actually boasting of the Lord--boasting of His great attributes, boasting of what He has done for us, of what He is still doing and of what He has promised to do." (From GotQuestions.org)

C - Is Cherishing.

When I feel so disconnected from others especially now, thank You, Lord, that I can feel an even deeper connection to You.

D - Is Devoted to Me.

Help me to be devoted to others in that same way.

E - Is Everlasting.

You are the God of ages past, of this age, and the next. I have never been nor will I ever be without You.

F - Is Fair.

You are fair even when all seems so unfair. Help me to lift my eyes above what happens in this world and to remember not just how I will live, but how I will treat others.

G - Is Generous.

Sending Jesus cost you, and yet You generously gave Him for me.

H - Is Here.

You are here for those feeling alone, for the sick, and the suffering--for me.

I - Is Loving me personally and Intimately.

Thank You that You desire an intimate relationship with me. Intimacy = in to me see. No one sees me like You do.

J - Is Joy.

Only in this personal and intimate relationship with You will I find real and lasting joy.

K - Is Kind.

Do those who proclaim and challenge others to kindness know that You are kind? Do they only see You as mean and judgmental because that's how I come across?

L - Is Love.

You love me with a love that goes beyond my feelings. You love me when I am undeserving with a love that sees everything there is not to love in me and yet loves me anyway. You love me with a compassionate love that’s source is a desire to be restored to me not condemn or pity me. It is an honest love that tells me the truth about who I am.

M - Is Mighty.

Show your might in the way of Your choosing to a world that somehow sees You as weak.

N - Is Noble.

Great, precious, weighty, honored--all things You are, O Lord, and things I am to pursue in my own character. Help me to behave nobly before a watching world in the middle of all this chaos and strife.

O - Is the One True God.

Please remind me of this as I so easily give Your place to other things.

P - Is Prepared.

You are always prepared. Nothing surprises You.

Q - Is found in the Quiet.

When this particular season of quiet is over, help me to remember what I have discovered in this time. When doing and serving are where I feel closest to You, remind me that in the absence of activity and contact, You both speak to me and shape me in the quiet.

R - Is a God Who can Read me.

When I am overwhelmed and filled with thoughts and feelings I don't know how to express, thank You that You can read me and know what my deepest needs are.

S - Is Solid.

You are solid when the whole world and those who run it seem shaky. Jobs have been lost, sickness is afflicting many, death is both anticipated and unexpected, but You are unmovable.

T - Is Truth.

Every word You spoke and was written about You is true. In our world without absolute truth, the thought that You are a God who would love me enough to die for me is both true and scary. So much about Your truth is frightening to those who don’t know You, because to be seen and understood can be scary. Please, Lord, help me to live out Your truth well for a watching world.

U - Is a Universal God.

You are deeply personal, but also the God of the Universe, bigger than I can know or imagine. You are everywhere with everyone, so when I ask You in prayer to bless those I can’t touch, I can be comforted knowing You can touch them and You will.

V - is Victorious.

In this current pandemic, it could look as if a battle is being lost but it never is.

W - is Worthy.

You are a God who is worthy of my worship. May I never forget this and pursue ways to worship You in my home, until we can come together in community again. Please don’t let this isolated time be an excuse for me not to worship You. Compel me and the Body of Christ everywhere to find new ways to worship.

X - Is an Excellent God.

There are no words to describe all that You are to me.

Z - Is a Zealous God.

You are zealous for Your people. Even in these painful times, use my struggles to come closer to You. Remind me that what hurts me also hurts You, but that You will use it for my good and Your glory. Even when I run from You, You zealously pursue me.

AMEN

I have written about this prayer method before for Just Between Us and had lots of women tell me how it challenged them to do the same. They have shared a few of their own words for the various letters of the alphabet, which have been helpful to me. If you come up with a good one for X, I would love to know what it is. Feel free to be very creative!

I have left off most of my own verses, thoughts, and prayers in this particular list because the exercise should be very personal to you. The things God reveals to me, He might not reveal to you. He will give you something just for you that will both meet your need and restore your perspective - and enhance your prayer life.

When the world around us looks uncertain, there is nothing like looking up in praise and remembering the certainty of our God.